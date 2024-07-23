Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to be in the works could be launched in international markets later this year. Ahead of the anticipated arrival of the smartphone, a new leak has revealed the possible camera specifications of the upcoming handset. As per a tipster, the Xiaomi 14T Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. A previous report had claimed that the telephoto camera on the handset could be tuned by Leica. Further, it is said that the Xiaomi 14T Pro could get identical specifications to the Redmi K70 Ultra, which is also speculated to debut in China next month.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications Leaked

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @xiaomitimecom, the Xiaomi 14T Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup and a single front-facing camera — two of these will be equipped with Samsung sensors. The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi 14T Pro could arrive with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an Omnivision OV50H sensor.

Apart from that, the smartphone could sport a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV13B ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 telephoto lens. The telephoto camera could be Leica-branded. While the megapixel count of the front camera is not known, the tipster has claimed that it will be a Samsung S5KKD1 sensor.

In a previous report, it was said that the Xiaomi 14T Pro could debut alongside the base model Xiaomi 14T. The report also claimed that the specifications of the smartphone could be identical to the Redmi K70 Ultra, another speculated smartphone. The Xiaomi 14T series will reportedly be launched in select international markets in September, but might not arrive in India.

The report found the reference to both smartphones within Xiaomi's HyperOS code with the internal model number N12. The Xiaomi 14T Pro was said to be codenamed “rothko” and could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14T was reportedly codenamed “degas” which seems to be inspired by the popular French artist Edgar Degas. It is said to be referenced with the internal model number N12A.

Not much else is known about the smartphones at this time. It is noted that none of the information about the handsets has arrived from any official sources. Until Xiaomi officially announces the Xiaomi 14T series, these leaks should be taken with some scepticism.