Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design to Launch in India on July 29

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition is expected to have similar features as the standard model that was launched in India last month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2024 18:04 IST
Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design to Launch in India on July 29

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will likely be similar to the Civi 4 Pro Limited Edition (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will feature Leica-backed rear cameras
  • The handset is also expected to feature dual 32-megapixel front cameras
  • The Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will also support 67W fast charging
Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will be launched in India next week. The smartphone is teased to come with a new Panda Design. It is expected to have similar features as the existing Xiaomi 14 Civi version, which was launched in the country in June. The phone is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was unveiled in China in March this year. The upcoming limited edition version of the smartphone will also likely be similar to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro limited edition custom colours that are offered in a dual-tone finish.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition India Launch Date

The Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will launch in India on July 29, the company confirmed in an X post. An official microsite for the same is currently live which claims that the upcoming version will feature a panda design. It is teased to have a dual-tone finish — half mirror glass and half vegan leather. The teaser also suggests that the limited edition variant will be available in blue, pink and white colourways.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Specifications (Expected)

If the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition has the same specifications as the standard model, we can expect the handset to be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera setup tuned by Leica, along with two front-facing 32-megapixel cameras. 

The handset is also likely to feature a quad-curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to offer HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Like the standard model, the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition could also be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The official microsite also confirms that the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for up to 67W wired Turbo Charging. The handset will measure 7.4mm (thickness) and weigh 177g. The standard version of Xiaomi 14 Civi is priced in India at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively.

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica camera features
  • Solid performance
  • Decent display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • No IP68 rating
  • Random notifications from GetApps
  • Battery output is not the best in the segment
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 Civi review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition, Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition India Launch, Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition design, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design to Launch in India on July 29
