Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will be launched in India next week. The smartphone is teased to come with a new Panda Design. It is expected to have similar features as the existing Xiaomi 14 Civi version, which was launched in the country in June. The phone is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was unveiled in China in March this year. The upcoming limited edition version of the smartphone will also likely be similar to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro limited edition custom colours that are offered in a dual-tone finish.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition India Launch Date

The Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will launch in India on July 29, the company confirmed in an X post. An official microsite for the same is currently live which claims that the upcoming version will feature a panda design. It is teased to have a dual-tone finish — half mirror glass and half vegan leather. The teaser also suggests that the limited edition variant will be available in blue, pink and white colourways.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Specifications (Expected)

If the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition has the same specifications as the standard model, we can expect the handset to be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera setup tuned by Leica, along with two front-facing 32-megapixel cameras.

The handset is also likely to feature a quad-curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to offer HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Like the standard model, the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition could also be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The official microsite also confirms that the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for up to 67W wired Turbo Charging. The handset will measure 7.4mm (thickness) and weigh 177g. The standard version of Xiaomi 14 Civi is priced in India at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively.