Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Civi India Launch Date Confirmed, to Feature Leica-Branded Lenses

The Xiaomi 14 Civi could be a rebranded Civi 4 Pro.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 13:55 IST
Xiaomi 14 Civi India Launch Date Confirmed, to Feature Leica-Branded Lenses

Photo Credit: X/Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Civi will get a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi 14 Civi is said to be placed in the Rs. 50,000 price segment
  • Xiaomi has teased a circular camera module with triple rear cameras
  • It could feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SOC
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 Civi has been confirmed to be the next major smartphone launch from the company. In a social media post, the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced its India launch date and teased its design. Last week, the company teased the handset with a cryptic “Cinematic Vision” text and now, it has confirmed that the phone will be launched on June 12 in India. It is rumoured to be a rebranded Civi 4 Pro, which debuted in China in March.

Xiaomi 14 Civi design teased

On Monday, the official handle of Xiaomi made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing that the smartphone will be launched in India on June 12. It also posted a picture of the phone, highlighting its camera module. Based on the image, the handset will feature Leica-branded lenses and will get triple rear cameras. The cameras will be arranged in a circular module, surrounded by a metallic ring.

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications (expected)

The Civi series in China has existed for several years now and fills the gap between the mid-range and premium smartphones of the brand. In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India confirmed that the new Xiaomi smartphone will play the same role in the country.

While not a lot is known about the Xiaomi 14 Civi, it is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Civi 4 Pro that launched in March in China. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 2 protection. Under the hood, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro also sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with Leica Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it gets a dual-camera setup with two 32-megapixel selfie cameras. The handset is backed by a 4,700mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Civi, Xiaomi 14 Civi India launch, Xiaomi 14 Civi launch, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 13 Pro+, Realme GT 6 Said to Be in Pipeline; Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Civi India Launch Date Confirmed, to Feature Leica-Branded Lenses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iOS 18 Could Let Users Generate Custom Emojis with AI: Report
  3. Motorola Razr 50 Design, Specifications Leaked via TENAA Listing
  4. Realme Narzo N65 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200 Launch Timeline, SoC Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Users May Soon Get Early Access to Experimental Features: Report
  2. Google Messages Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Integration to Users, But India Might Not Get It
  3. Realme Narzo N65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200 Tipped to Get Next Generation SoCs; Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  5. Next Doom Game to Be Called Doom: The Dark Ages, Will Be Revealed at Xbox Games Showcase: Report
  6. Xiaomi 14 Civi India Launch Date Confirmed, to Feature Leica-Branded Lenses
  7. Realme 13 Pro+, Realme GT 6 Said to Be in Pipeline; Specifications Tipped
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Profits, Dogecoin Hit With Losses Alongside Shiba Inu, Solana
  9. YouTube Music Now Lets You Search Songs by Humming With New AI Feature
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Confirmed, Full Reveal Set for June 9
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »