Xiaomi 14 Civi has been confirmed to be the next major smartphone launch from the company. In a social media post, the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced its India launch date and teased its design. Last week, the company teased the handset with a cryptic “Cinematic Vision” text and now, it has confirmed that the phone will be launched on June 12 in India. It is rumoured to be a rebranded Civi 4 Pro, which debuted in China in March.

Xiaomi 14 Civi design teased

On Monday, the official handle of Xiaomi made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing that the smartphone will be launched in India on June 12. It also posted a picture of the phone, highlighting its camera module. Based on the image, the handset will feature Leica-branded lenses and will get triple rear cameras. The cameras will be arranged in a circular module, surrounded by a metallic ring.

Introducing the #Xiaomi14CIVI, a revolutionary smartphone designed to capture your world with unparalleled #CinematicVision wrapped in a sleek and sophisticated design.



Mark your calendars! The Xiaomi 14 CIVI launches on 12.06.2024.



Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications (expected)

The Civi series in China has existed for several years now and fills the gap between the mid-range and premium smartphones of the brand. In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India confirmed that the new Xiaomi smartphone will play the same role in the country.

While not a lot is known about the Xiaomi 14 Civi, it is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Civi 4 Pro that launched in March in China. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 2 protection. Under the hood, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro also sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with Leica Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it gets a dual-camera setup with two 32-megapixel selfie cameras. The handset is backed by a 4,700mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support.

