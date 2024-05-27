Xiaomi 14 Civi will get a triple rear camera setup
The Xiaomi 14 Civi is said to be placed in the Rs. 50,000 price segment
Xiaomi has teased a circular camera module with triple rear cameras
It could feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SOC
Xiaomi 14 Civi has been confirmed to be the next major smartphone launch from the company. In a social media post, the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced its India launch date and teased its design. Last week, the company teased the handset with a cryptic “Cinematic Vision” text and now, it has confirmed that the phone will be launched on June 12 in India. It is rumoured to be a rebranded Civi 4 Pro, which debuted in China in March.
Xiaomi 14 Civi design teased
On Monday, the official handle of Xiaomi made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing that the smartphone will be launched in India on June 12. It also posted a picture of the phone, highlighting its camera module. Based on the image, the handset will feature Leica-branded lenses and will get triple rear cameras. The cameras will be arranged in a circular module, surrounded by a metallic ring.
The Civi series in China has existed for several years now and fills the gap between the mid-range and premium smartphones of the brand. In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India confirmed that the new Xiaomi smartphone will play the same role in the country.
While not a lot is known about the Xiaomi 14 Civi, it is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Civi 4 Pro that launched in March in China. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 2 protection. Under the hood, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro also sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with Leica Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it gets a dual-camera setup with two 32-megapixel selfie cameras. The handset is backed by a 4,700mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support.
