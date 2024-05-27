Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 SE were launched recently in China. The former runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, while the latter has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC under the hood. Now, a new leak from China suggests that two more Realme smartphones are in the pipeline and could launch soon. Realme is said to unveil new models in its numbered series and the GT numbered series. The former could come with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that new phones from Realme's numbered series and GT numbered series will hit the Chinese market soon. The former could debut as a mid-range model with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The latter could be a flagship offering with the latest generation silicon anode high-density battery and 100W fast charging. These could be the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme GT 6.

Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro are expected to launch in June in China. The Realme GT 6, the rumoured flagship offering from the brand, is said to launch in July. It is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The brand is also said to unveil the Realme GT 6 Pro by the end of 2024. It could be among the first phones to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

The Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro are expected to come as successors to Realme 12 Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro, which launched in January this year. The phones featured 5,000mAh batteries with 67W SuperVOOC Charging support and triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, whereas the Realme 12 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme is yet to confirm the arrival of new phones. Therefore, it is recommended to take all these details with a pinch of salt.

