Xiaomi 14 was launched in India on Thursday (March 7). The new handset arrives as the company's first flagship phone of the year in the country and runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Xiaomi 14 features an LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It boasts a Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and houses a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W HyperCharge wired charging. The Xiaomi 14 was launched in China last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The vanilla model later landed in select global markets last month.

Xiaomi 14 price in India, availability

Price of Xiaomi 14 has been set at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It comes in Classic White, Jade Green, and Matte Black colour options and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners starting March 11 at 12pm IST.

ICICI bank customers can avail Rs. 5,000 discount while making payments through their cards. Further, there is an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000.

The Xiaomi 14 launched in Europe last month with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Chinese version has a starting price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant.

During the launch event, Xiaomi also unveiled the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India.

Xiaomi is offering a one-time free screen replacement for the latest Xiaomi 14 series. The company has also announced a premium after-sale service called Xiaomi Priority Club for buyers of the new series and recent Xiaomi flagship phones. Users can avail of free pickup and drop service, guaranteed two hours of repair duration or a standby device, half-yearly check-ups, and priority customer support under this scheme.

Xiaomi 14 specifications

The Xiaomi 14 variant launched in India has similar specifications as the global version. The dual SIM (nano +e-SIM) phone runs on HyperOS interface based on Android 14 and features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200x2,670 pixels) display with 460ppi pixel density, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The screen has an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and has HDR10+ support and gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The back panel has a 3D curved glass coating. The display also features a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Cameras are the key USP of Xiaomi 14. The phone features a triple rear camera unit co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens. It comprises a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 image sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.6 aperture, and 23mm equivalent focal length, a 50-megapixel 75mm floating telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 115-degree field of view. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. It packs a four-microphone array and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 14 features a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The 90W HyperCharge technology is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 31 minutes. It also gets 50W wireless charging that is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in 46 minutes. The handset measures 152.8x71.5x8.20mm and weighs 193 grams.

