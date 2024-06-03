Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of June 12 India Launch

Xiaomi 14 Civi is said to launch as a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 15:02 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in March

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • The smartphone will feature dual 32-megapixel front cameras
  • The Xiaomi 14 Civi will support 67W wired fast charging
Xiaomi 14 Civi is set to launch in India on June 12. The phone is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was introduced in China in March. The company has teased the design of the upcoming Indian variant and confirmed some of its key features. A senior company executive recently confirmed the price range of the handset. The colour options and several other important specifications of the phone have now been listed online.

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications 

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will sport a flat 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to an official microsite. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It will also ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The teasers confirm that the handset will carry a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup. It will also feature dual 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

As per the microsite, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It is claimed to support up to 1,600 charge cycles. The handset is confirmed to have a metal frame and measure 7.4mm in thickness. It will also be available in three colour options - Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.

Xiaomi 14 Civi launch, price in India

Xiaomi's Civi series is claimed to bridge the gap between the mid-range and premium offerings of the brand. Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma recently confirmed to Gadgets360 that the company is likely to launch a phone that could be priced under Rs. 50,000.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is confirmed to launch on June 12. The design teasers show the phone in a matte finish as well as dual-tone faux leather and glossy options.

Sucharita Ganguly
