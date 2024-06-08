Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 12 Launch

Xiaomi 14 Civi is set to launch in India on June 12. The company has teased several key features of the upcoming handset previously. The design and colour options of the phone have also been revealed. It has been tipped to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was introduced in China in March this year. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has leaked the possible price as well as the expected RAM and storage variants of the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Xiaomi 14 Civi price in India (expected)

The Xiaomi 14 Civi could be priced in India at Rs. 43,000 for the 8GB + 128GB option, claimed tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post. He also mentioned there will be a second 12GB + 512GB variant. However, the tipster noted that his source is "not sure this time" about these details. Therefore, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma had also revealed to Gadgets 360 previously that the company plans to launch the Xiaomi 14 Civi in the country at around Rs. 50,000 soon.

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications, features

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is confirmed to feature a flat 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The handset will sport a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit as well as dual 32-megapixel front cameras.

Xiaomi 14 Civi will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support with the battery said to support up to 1,600 charge cycles. The smartphone will come with a metal frame and measure 7.4mm in thickness. It will be offered in three colour options in India - Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.

