Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 12 Launch

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2024 18:09 IST
Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 12 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in March

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi will launch in India in three colour options
  • The handset will sport a metal frame and measure 7.4mm in thickness
  • The Xiaomi 14 Civi will carry a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 Civi is set to launch in India on June 12. The company has teased several key features of the upcoming handset previously. The design and colour options of the phone have also been revealed. It has been tipped to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was introduced in China in March this year. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has leaked the possible price as well as the expected RAM and storage variants of the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Xiaomi 14 Civi price in India (expected)

The Xiaomi 14 Civi could be priced in India at Rs. 43,000 for the 8GB + 128GB option, claimed tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post. He also mentioned there will be a second 12GB + 512GB variant. However, the tipster noted that his source is "not sure this time" about these details. Therefore, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma had also revealed to Gadgets 360 previously that the company plans to launch the Xiaomi 14 Civi in the country at around Rs. 50,000 soon. 

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications, features

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is confirmed to feature a flat 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The handset will sport a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit as well as dual 32-megapixel front cameras.

Xiaomi 14 Civi will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support with the battery said to support up to 1,600 charge cycles. The smartphone will come with a metal frame and measure 7.4mm in thickness. It will be offered in three colour options in India - Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Civi, Xiaomi 14 Civi India launch, Xiaomi 14 Civi price in India, Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco M6 4G Price, Design, Key Features Revealed; Launch Set for June 11

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 12 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Confirms It Is Working on 300W Fast-Charging Technology
  2. Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 12 Launch
  2. Poco M6 4G Price, Design, Key Features Revealed; Launch Set for June 11
  3. Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
  4. iPhone 15 Series, iPad, MacBook, HomePod Mini, More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  5. Flipkart, PhonePe IPO May Take Couple of Years, Says Walmart Executive
  6. Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India
  7. Realme Developing 300W Fast-Charging Technology, Top Executive Confirms
  8. Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant With Content Generation, Automation Features Now Generally Available
  9. DuckDuckGo AI Chat With Support for GPT-3.5 Turbo, 3 Other AI Models Rolled Out to All Users
  10. Google NotebookLM Gets Upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, Rolls Out in India and Other Markets: How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »