Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Nvidia Teases Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI as ‘RTX AI PC’, Hints at Copilot+ PC Features

Nvidia Teases Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI as ‘RTX AI PC’, Hints at Copilot+ PC Features

While these gaming laptops will not have Copilot+ PC features at launch, Nvidia says they will get a free update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 14:59 IST
Nvidia Teases Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI as ‘RTX AI PC’, Hints at Copilot+ PC Features

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Currently, Copilot+ PCs features are only available on Snapdragon X series chipsets

Highlights
  • Reportedly, AMD Strix CPUs will power these gaming laptops
  • Nvidia claims GPUs are better suited at handling AI tasks than NPUs
  • Nvidia has also unveiled its RTX AI Toolkit for developers
Advertisement

Nvidia took major strides on Sunday as it announced several new products and services for artificial intelligence (AI) innovations for desktops. It unveiled its RTX AI Toolkit for developers to build apps and experiences on its platform and also gave a tech demo for Project G-Assist, an AI assistant with gaming knowledge. The company also teased the moniker ‘RTX AI PC' for the upcoming gaming laptops by Asus and MSI, highlighting that it will bring Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs features to these devices.

Nvidia's push for RTX AI PCs

In a blog post, Nvidia stated, “Newly announced RTX AI PC laptops from ASUS and MSI feature up to GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs and power-efficient systems-on-a-chip with Windows 11 AI PC capabilities. These Windows 11 AI PCs will receive a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences when available.” While the company did not detail what constitutes an RTX AI PC, it did highlight several AI accelerations its GPU platforms will enable for laptops that will be launched throughout the year.

It also claimed that these laptops will get Microsoft's Copilot+ PC features via a free update “when available”. The wording suggests that the gaming laptops will not receive features such as Recall and Cocreate at launch, but might be upgraded later. Additionally, according to a report by The Verge, these laptops will run on AMD's latest Strix CPUs.

This distinction is appropriate given Microsoft announced its collaboration with Snapdragon for its Arm-based chipsets with much fanfare during its Build event. It is likely that for a certain duration, the company will keep these features exclusive to the Snapdragon chipsets which run AI tasks using integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs).

During the announcements, Nvidia also highlighted that GPUs are better suited for running heavier AI workloads compared to NPUs. The comparison is likely based on information shared by Microsoft that its in-house NPUs can handle 50 Trillion operations per second (TOPS). Comparatively, Nvidia GPUs are said to handle up to 1,000 TOPS. One downside of GPUs, however, is that they consume more power whereas NPUs are optimised for performance.

The gaming laptops from Asus and MSI are expected to be available in July as RTX AI PCs, but it is unclear when they might get upgraded to the Copilot+ PCs category.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nvidia, AI PC, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming Laptops, Microsoft, Copilot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled
Honor Magic V Flip Launch Set for June 13; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed

Related Stories

Nvidia Teases Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI as ‘RTX AI PC’, Hints at Copilot+ PC Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Come With Thinner Bezels Than Galaxy S24
  3. Realme GT 6 to Launch in India, Globally on This Date
  4. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 Chipset Details Revealed in New Leak
  5. Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Features Confirmed Ahead of June 12 India Launch
  6. AMD Unveils Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors for AI PCs
  7. VLC Player May Soon Take Advantage of Nvidia's RTX Video HDR
  8. Honor Magic V Flip Will Be Unveiled Next Week; Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications Including Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of June 12 India Launch
  3. Nvidia Teases Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI as ‘RTX AI PC’, Hints at Copilot+ PC Features
  4. Honor Magic V Flip Launch Set for June 13; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed
  5. Nvidia Will Soon Bring RTX Video HDR to VLC Media Player and Video-Editing Software
  6. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Narrower Bezels Than Galaxy S24
  7. AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled
  8. Instagram Reportedly Testing 5-Second Unskippable Ad Breaks Feature
  9. Realme GT 6 Global Launch Date Set for June 20; to be Unveiled in India on Same Day
  10. Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »