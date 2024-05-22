Xiaomi, in an exclusive interaction with Gadgets360, revealed that it will be launching a smartphone under Rs 50,000 price segment in India pretty soon. Shortly after this, the company officially confirmed that it would be introducing a new series in the country through its official Twitter handle.

The 25-second-long video teased that the brand will introduce the all-new Civi series in the country pretty soon. So, if you are wondering what exactly this new Civi series stands for or what makes this series so special, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will shed some light on the latest Xiaomi Civi series, the expected specifications of the smartphone, the launch date, and everything else. So, without further ado, let's get started.

What is the Xiaomi Civi Series?

Xiaomi's Civi series is popular in China and bridges the gap between its premium and mid-range offerings. The company introduced its first Civi smartphone in China in 2021, and since then, the brand has introduced multiple models, including Civi 1S, Civi 2, Civi 3, and Civi 4 Pro.

The company has been constantly launching smartphones in the Civi series in China, and now it seems that the brand is bringing the same philosophy to the Indian market as well. This is why the company has teased the launch of a new Xiaomi Civi phone for India.

Interestingly, the teaser video also took a dig at Apple's Crush ad for its latest iPad series. Apple's crush ad showed a hydraulic press crushing various instruments and art products to reveal the new iPad Pro model. The video shared by Xiaomi starts similarly, but the hydraulic press breaks down while moving downwards, and we see Cinematic Vision text on the screen. The ad took a dig at Apple's ad while depicting that one cannot crush creativity.

Xiaomi Civi Phone Expected Price in India

Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India's CMO, recently confirmed to Gadgets360 that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone that could be priced under Rs 50,000. The new smartphone will help the brand establish its presence in this price segment.

Sharma also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be an excellent all-rounder. So, one can expect the upcoming Xiaomi Civi smartphone could be priced at around Rs 50,000 only. Interestingly, the upcoming smartphone will face some competition from the likes of the OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, iQoo 12, and more.

Xiaomi Civi Series Expected Launch Date

At the time of writing, little is known about the launch date of the upcoming Xiaomi Civi smartphone. However, one can expect the launch to happen in June or early July 2024.

What to Expect from the Upcoming Xiaomi Civi Series in India?

There are multiple rumours and speculations about the upcoming Xiaomi Civi smartphone. Multiple reports claim that the phone might be known as Xiaomi 14 Civi when launched in India. Recently, the same name was spotted in Mi Code with the codename “Chenfeng” and the internal model number “N9. "

The upcoming Xiaomi Civi smartphone is likely to boast some flagship-grade features and specifications. One could expect the brand to bring the latest Qualcomm hardware alongside some great design and premium features.

Interestingly, Xiaomi has already partnered with Leica for its flagship Xiaomi 14 series. So, there are chances that the brand might bring some of the features in partnership with Leica for its upcoming smartphone as well. However, these are only speculations, so you can take this with a grain of salt.

Expected Specifications

Multiple reports claim that the Xiaomi 14 Civi could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was recently launched in China. The latest smartphone features a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 2 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The handset also packs Leica-branded triple rear cameras. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Leica Optics Summilux lens and OIS support, a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset packs a dual-camera setup with two 32-megapixel shooters. The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging support.