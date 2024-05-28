Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Civi Will Bring Leica-Xiaomi Collaboration Under Rs 50,000

Xiaomi 14 Civi will be launching in India on June 12. Here's everything you need to know!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 May 2024 16:14 IST
Xiaomi 14 Civi Will Bring Leica-Xiaomi Collaboration Under Rs 50,000

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi is all set to launch in India on May 12, 2024
  • The handset will offer Leica-branded triple-camera setup on the rear
  • Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi
Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Gadgets360, Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone in the Rs 50,000 price segment. The company has confirmed that it will introduce the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India on June 12, 2024. The latest smartphone from the company will bring Leica-branded cameras under Rs 50,000 for the first time in India. The brand wants to disrupt the market by introducing state-of-the-art features and specifications with the latest Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone. 

Xiaomi 14 Civi to be India's First Smartphone under Rs 50,000 with Leica-branded Lens

Xiaomi partnered with Leica in 2022 to launch the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the first smartphone with Leica-branded lenses. The brand didn't stop there; it introduced a slew of Leica-branded smartphones, including the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi 13 series, and more. 

1 Xiaomi 14 Civi 1

However, these were mainly for the global market, and the Indian market only got the Xiaomi 13 Pro launched last year. This year, the brand also introduced Xiaomi 14, which features Leica-branded lenses—however, the flagship smartphone targets the premium segment. 

Now, we have the Redmi Note 13 series, which captures the mid-range segment with its high-end Redmi Note 13 Pro+, which costs Rs 34,999 for the top-specced variant. The company plans to bridge the gap between its premium and mid-range segments with a new affordable flagship smartphone, so the brand is introducing the Xiaomi 14 Civi. 

Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India's CMO, confirmed that the company is preparing to introduce a smartphone priced around Rs. 50,000, the Xiaomi 14 Civi. This makes the handset India's first smartphone to be backed by Leica-branded lenses.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Might Open New Possibilities under Rs 50,000 in India

The under Rs 50,000 segment is currently one of the quieter segments in the country, with brands like OnePlus and iQoo dominating it in terms of their product range. The OnePlus 12R is currently the brand's smartphone in this segment, while the iQoo 12 is another example of providing flagship-grade features at an affordable price segment. However, apart from this, we don't have that much competition. This is why Xiaomi targets this segment with its latest Xiaomi 14 Civi. 

The brand is planning to bring Leica-branded lenses, which should make it more compelling, along with other top-notch features. Hopefully, the company will bring some, if not all, of the features and customisations they have developed with Leica with the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Features and Specifications Revealed

The company has also revealed some key features and specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which gives us a hint of the upcoming affordable flagship device. 

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. You will get a 50-megapixel Summilux primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. 

2 Xiaomi 14 Civi

Moreover, the brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a dual-selfie camera, again a first in this segment for 2024. You will get a 32-megapixel primary lens and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. 

In terms of display, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will feature a quad-curve display, which again will be a first in the segment. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone will pack a 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also features HDR10+, Dolby Vision, stereo speakers, and 68 billion+ colours. 

The handset will offer a sleek 7.6mm design. Interestingly, the rear camera module will feature a starry camera ring. It will be available in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green with a vegan leather finish, and Shadow Black with a matte finish. 

The brand has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The phone will be loaded with Xiaomi HyperOS. In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will be equipped with a 4,7000mAh battery with 67W Turbo Charging support. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Civi, Xiaomi 14 Civi India launch, Xiaomi 14 Civi launch date in india, Xiaomi 14 Civi spces, Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications, Xiaomi 14 Civi features
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Worldcoin Project Teases Arrival of More Orbs Days After Hong Kong Blocks Sam Altman’s Controversial Project

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Civi Will Bring Leica-Xiaomi Collaboration Under Rs 50,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  4. Honor 200 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: See Price
  6. This iOS Exploit Lets Apps Show Animated App Icons, But There's a Catch
  7. Panchayat Season 3 Review: Still Entertaining
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  2. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life, 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report
  7. Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details
  8. Worldcoin Project Teases Arrival of More Orbs Days After Hong Kong Blocks Sam Altman’s Controversial Project
  9. Doly for iPhone Can Render 3D Videos Just by Scanning Products With the Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »