Xiaomi 14 Civi Will Bring Leica-Xiaomi Collaboration Under Rs 50,000

In an exclusive interview with Gadgets360, Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone in the Rs 50,000 price segment. The company has confirmed that it will introduce the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India on June 12, 2024. The latest smartphone from the company will bring Leica-branded cameras under Rs 50,000 for the first time in India. The brand wants to disrupt the market by introducing state-of-the-art features and specifications with the latest Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone.

Xiaomi 14 Civi to be India's First Smartphone under Rs 50,000 with Leica-branded Lens

Xiaomi partnered with Leica in 2022 to launch the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the first smartphone with Leica-branded lenses. The brand didn't stop there; it introduced a slew of Leica-branded smartphones, including the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi 13 series, and more.

However, these were mainly for the global market, and the Indian market only got the Xiaomi 13 Pro launched last year. This year, the brand also introduced Xiaomi 14, which features Leica-branded lenses—however, the flagship smartphone targets the premium segment.

Now, we have the Redmi Note 13 series, which captures the mid-range segment with its high-end Redmi Note 13 Pro+, which costs Rs 34,999 for the top-specced variant. The company plans to bridge the gap between its premium and mid-range segments with a new affordable flagship smartphone, so the brand is introducing the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India's CMO, confirmed that the company is preparing to introduce a smartphone priced around Rs. 50,000, the Xiaomi 14 Civi. This makes the handset India's first smartphone to be backed by Leica-branded lenses.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Might Open New Possibilities under Rs 50,000 in India

The under Rs 50,000 segment is currently one of the quieter segments in the country, with brands like OnePlus and iQoo dominating it in terms of their product range. The OnePlus 12R is currently the brand's smartphone in this segment, while the iQoo 12 is another example of providing flagship-grade features at an affordable price segment. However, apart from this, we don't have that much competition. This is why Xiaomi targets this segment with its latest Xiaomi 14 Civi.

The brand is planning to bring Leica-branded lenses, which should make it more compelling, along with other top-notch features. Hopefully, the company will bring some, if not all, of the features and customisations they have developed with Leica with the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Features and Specifications Revealed

The company has also revealed some key features and specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which gives us a hint of the upcoming affordable flagship device.

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. You will get a 50-megapixel Summilux primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Moreover, the brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a dual-selfie camera, again a first in this segment for 2024. You will get a 32-megapixel primary lens and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

In terms of display, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will feature a quad-curve display, which again will be a first in the segment. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone will pack a 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also features HDR10+, Dolby Vision, stereo speakers, and 68 billion+ colours.

The handset will offer a sleek 7.6mm design. Interestingly, the rear camera module will feature a starry camera ring. It will be available in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green with a vegan leather finish, and Shadow Black with a matte finish.

The brand has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The phone will be loaded with Xiaomi HyperOS. In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will be equipped with a 4,7000mAh battery with 67W Turbo Charging support.