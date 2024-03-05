Technology News
Xiaomi 14 lineup includes base Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 5 March 2024 12:37 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 series was unveiled globally on February 25

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro was introduced in China in October 2023
  • The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled in China in February 22
  • The Xiaomi 14 series models ship with the company's new HyperOS
Xiaomi 14 series was globally introduced ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 25. The lineup includes three models - base Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The base and Pro models were unveiled in China in October 2023, while the Ultra model was launched a couple of days before the global reveal. The company has previously confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 handset will launch in India on March 7. Now, an official teaser teases the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India shared a teaser which claims that the "Xiaomi 14 series" is set to launch in India on March 7. The post did not clarify which models would be included in the India launch of the lineup. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be one of the models. Notably, the preceding Xiaomi 13 Ultra model was not launched in India, so we can also speculate that the Pro model may make it to India alongside the Xiaomi 14. 

The Indian variants of the Xiaomi 14 handsets are expected to share similar specifications as the Chinese counterparts. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra may, therefore, come to the country with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, a 5,300mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and an IP68 rating.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in China in black, blue, and white colourways. It started at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations were priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,800), respectively. It was also introduced in a Titanium Special Edition, listed at CNY 8,799 (roughly Rs. 1,01,300) for 16GB + 1TB.

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 14 models is also set to run Xiaomi's new HyperOS out-of-the-box. The company recently released the user interface in India. One of the first models to get a stable version upgrade of the OS was the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Sucharita Ganguly
