Samsung Galaxy S25 is not likely to debut until early 2025, but details of the company's rumoured successor to this year's Galaxy S24 handset have already begun to surface online. According to details shared by a tipster on Naver, a Korean blog service, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be equipped with a slightly larger screen compared to its predecessor. The South Korean smartphone maker is tipped to bring noteworthy changes to the Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup, including the primary camera sensor and using its own Exynos chip in all markets.

A blog post by tipster yeux1122 (in Korean) on Naver (via GSMArena) states that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could sport a 6.36-inch display. This is slightly larger than the Galaxy 24 handset that was unveiled this year with a 6.2-inch screen, and suggests that the trend of the company ramping up the size of its handsets is set to continue — the Samsung Galaxy S23 (Review) that was launched last year had a 6.1-inch screen.

The tipster points out that while the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 could feature a 6.3-inch display that matches the dimensions of this year's Xiaomi 14, the Chinese smartphone maker is already planning on increasing the size of the smallest phone in its next flagship series. Apple is also reportedly planning to increase the size of both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.3mm and 6.9mm, respectively — which means both phones will be 2mm larger than their predecessors.

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be launched with noteworthy changes to the handset's design. This transformation of the smartphone lineup is said to be led by Hubert H. Lee, the EVP and Head of Samsung's MX (Mobile eXperience) design team.

In addition to modifying the design of its next smartphone, Samsung is reportedly planning to equip all models in the Galaxy S25 series with an Exynos 2500 chipset in all markets — the company's Galaxy S24 series featured an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, in different markets.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models are also tipped to be equipped with a Sony sensor for the primary camera, replacing the company's own ISOCELL sensor used on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series. However, it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt as there are several months until the company is likely to launch its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.