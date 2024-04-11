Technology News
Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Availability

Xiaomi 14 Ultra supports 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 12:16 IST
Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes in India in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display
  • The handset carries a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit
  • The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India on March 7, weeks after its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and carries a 5,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging support. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is now available for purchase in India in two colourways.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra price in India, availability

Xiaomi 14 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999 in India. It is now available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Xiaomi India website, and select retailers. The phone is offered in two colour options - Black and White, both of which come in vegan leather finishes.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits of peak brightness level, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming rate as well as Doby Vision and HDR10+ support. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 14 model also ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the quad rear camera unit of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors, with 3.2x optical zoom and 5x optical zoom, respectively. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. The phone also has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 161.4mm x 75.3mm x 9.20mm and weighs 219.8g.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra India launch, Xiaomi 14 Ultra price in India, Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Photos AI-Powered Editing Tools Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, More to Be Available for All Users
Apple Warns iPhone Users of 'Mercenary Spyware' Attack in 92 Countries

