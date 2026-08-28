Apple has announced a series of updates for Sneaky Sasquatch on Apple Arcade, adding new content over the coming weeks. It is getting a limited-time crossover with Subway Surfers+, while a separate birdwatching update will arrive in September. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also releasing new Messages stickers to mark the game's birthday. The updates expand the content available in Sneaky Sasquatch while keeping the game's existing mix of activities and adventures.

Sneaky Sasquatch Subway Surfers+ Crossover

Apple said in a press release that the Sneaky Sasquatch crossover with Subway Surfers+ is available exclusively on Apple Arcade until October 7. Players can unlock four character skins and two hoverboards during the event.

The crossover adds a redesigned Subway Surfers+ level inspired by locations in Sasquatch Valley. Raccoon coins replace the usual gold coins, while the security guard appears in a ranger outfit.

The birdwatching update will arrive on September 17 and add more than 30 bird species to Sneaky Sasquatch. Players can photograph the birds and take the pictures to the birder, who will record the sightings in the game's bird database.

The game will assess photos based on composition and subject quality. Players can earn additional rewards for photographing rare birds, recording a species for the first time or capturing multiple birds in a single shot.

Birdwatching adds another activity to the game alongside existing options such as skiing, racing customised sports cars and working as a doctor.

Apple is also adding 11 new Sneaky Sasquatch stickers to Messages for the game's birthday. The new designs join an existing sticker pack featuring Sasquatch expressions and campground-themed scenes.

Apple Arcade Price in India, Availability

Apple Arcade costs Rs. 99 per month in India and comes with a one-month free trial. Those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV can also get three months of the service for free. The gaming service is included with Apple One as well. The Individual plan costs Rs. 195 per month, while the Family plan is priced at Rs. 365 per month, with both offering a one-month free trial.