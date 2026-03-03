Xiaomi 17 series launched in China last year and is now set to go official in India next week. Even before the global launch of the Xiaomi 17 series, rumours surrounding this year's flagship series have already begun circulating online. An early leak suggests that the Xiaomi 18 series will bring camera improvements over the existing lineup. The Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are tipped to offer 200-megapixel rear camera units. They are likely to be launched in the second half of this year.

Xiaomi 18 Series Camera Details Emerge Online

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared possible details about the rear camera system of Xiaomi 18 series on Weibo. As per the leak, the engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 model features a 200-megapixel camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. The lineup is said to employ a dual 200-megapixel imaging system, marking a significant improvement over the Xiaomi 17 series.

In a separate post, the tipster states that the 'large screen versions' feature a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The engineering prototype is said to have either a 200-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OV52B sensor or a 200-megapixel 1/1.12-inch OVB0D LOFIC sensor. While there is no explicit mention of the phones, the comments on the posts indicate that the handsets in question are Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

If this leak turns out to be true, it would be a major camera overhaul over the existing models. For reference, the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Pro do not include a 200-megapixel sensor. They have a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel sensor. At the front, they have 50-megapixel sensors for selfies and video calls.

Early rumours claimed that Xiaomi 18 will feature a 6.4-inch display. The company is speculated to launch the lineup in September this year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 series SoC.

