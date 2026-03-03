Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Pro do not include a 200-megapixel sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 March 2026 16:54 IST
Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details

Xiaomi 17 carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 series could bring imaging upgrades
  • The Pro models could feature two 200-megapixel sensors
  • Xiaomi 18 series may go official later this year
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 series launched in China last year and is now set to go official in India next week. Even before the global launch of the Xiaomi 17 series, rumours surrounding this year's flagship series have already begun circulating online. An early leak suggests that the Xiaomi 18 series will bring camera improvements over the existing lineup. The Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are tipped to offer 200-megapixel rear camera units. They are likely to be launched in the second half of this year.

Xiaomi 18 Series Camera Details Emerge Online

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared possible details about the rear camera system of Xiaomi 18 series on Weibo. As per the leak, the engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 model features a 200-megapixel camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. The lineup is said to employ a dual 200-megapixel imaging system, marking a significant improvement over the Xiaomi 17 series.

In a separate post, the tipster states that the 'large screen versions' feature a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The engineering prototype is said to have either a 200-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OV52B sensor or a 200-megapixel 1/1.12-inch OVB0D LOFIC sensor. While there is no explicit mention of the phones, the comments on the posts indicate that the handsets in question are Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

If this leak turns out to be true, it would be a major camera overhaul over the existing models. For reference, the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Pro do not include a 200-megapixel sensor. They have a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel sensor. At the front, they have 50-megapixel sensors for selfies and video calls.

Early rumours claimed that Xiaomi 18 will feature a 6.4-inch display. The company is speculated to launch the lineup in September this year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 series SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Specifications, Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Resident Evil Requiem Becomes Highest User Rated Game of All Time on Metacritic
Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China

Related Stories

Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  2. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  4. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  5. Here's When the Oppo K14 5G Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  6. Samsung 'Holi Hai' Sale Brings Offers on Bespoke AI Appliances
  7. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, 48-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  8. iQOO 15R Goes on Sale in India Today: Know Price and Offers
  9. Xiaomi 18 Series Leak Suggests Major Camera Upgrades Over Predecessor
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
  2. Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  3. Vanchana OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  4. Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
  5. Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini
  6. Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
  7. Resident Evil Requiem Becomes Highest User Rated Game of All Time on Metacritic
  8. MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Unveiled With 6,500mAh Battery, 50–Megapixel Camera
  9. Vivo Y21 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chip Listed on Cellular Operator’s Website Ahead of Launch
  10. Tecno Pop X 5G Allegedly Listed on BIS, IMEI Websites; Could Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »