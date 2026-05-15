Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be launched in July alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung has yet to confirm its arrival, but a leak has revealed Samsung's planned cases for the clamshell foldable phone a bit too early. The case renders suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 will look closer to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is expected to retain the dual rear camera design as its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is speculated to feature a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Design (Anticipated)

Sammyguru.com posted renders of purported smartphone cases of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 ahead of the official launch, giving us a clear look at what's to come. At first glance, the flip-style foldable smartphone seems similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It appears to have a large cover display that is expected to measure 4.1 inches. Two outward-facing rear cameras are placed in the top-left corner of the panel alongside an LED flash.

Photo Credit: Sammyguru

The lower half of the rear panel indicates support for MagSafe-style wireless charging. This hints that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could support Qi2 charging, but it might not include built-in magnets.

On the front, the handset seems to have a flat inner panel with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The internal screen is expected to be 6.9 inches. In the folded form, the hinge area appears to have a metallic strip with Samsung branding. The case appears to have cutouts for buttons, ports, and speaker grilles.

While renders suggested similar design elements as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is speculated to be slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature a 4,300mAh battery and support 25W charging. It is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold in a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The event could take place in London. All three phones are likely to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9.