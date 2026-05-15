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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Case Renders Hint at Design and Qi2 Charging Support

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to feature a 4.1-inch cover display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 18:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Case Renders Hint at Design and Qi2 Charging Support

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could offer Qi2 charging

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 case renders leaked online
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 looks identical to its predecessor
  • It appears to have a large cover display
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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be launched in July alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung has yet to confirm its arrival, but a leak has revealed Samsung's planned cases for the clamshell foldable phone a bit too early. The case renders suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 will look closer to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is expected to retain the dual rear camera design as its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is speculated to feature a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Design (Anticipated)

Sammyguru.com posted renders of purported smartphone cases of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 ahead of the official launch, giving us a clear look at what's to come. At first glance, the flip-style foldable smartphone seems similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It appears to have a large cover display that is expected to measure 4.1 inches. Two outward-facing rear cameras are placed in the top-left corner of the panel alongside an LED flash.

samsung galaxy z flip 8 sammyguru Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Photo Credit: Sammyguru

 

The lower half of the rear panel indicates support for MagSafe-style wireless charging. This hints that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could support Qi2 charging, but it might not include built-in magnets.

On the front, the handset seems to have a flat inner panel with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The internal screen is expected to be 6.9 inches. In the folded form, the hinge area appears to have a metallic strip with Samsung branding. The case appears to have cutouts for buttons, ports, and speaker grilles.

While renders suggested similar design elements as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is speculated to be slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature a 4,300mAh battery and support 25W charging. It is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold in a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The event could take place in London. All three phones are likely to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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