Vivo introduced the X300 Ultra in China on Monday alongside the Vivo X300s, with both phones offering 200-megapixel Zeiss-backed camera systems, teleconverter support, and OriginOS 6 out of the box. The X300 Ultra focuses on premium hardware with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and advanced telephoto capabilities, while the X300s uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, adds a 144Hz display, and packs a larger 7,100mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Price, Colour Options

Vivo X300 Ultra begins in China at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition versions cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,700), CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300), respectively.

The Vivo X300s price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 68,500) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB option costs CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 75,400). The 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 82,200), and the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant is available for CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900).

The company confirmed that all variants include 200GB of cloud storage for two years, although this offer is valid until May 5. The Vivo X300 Ultra is offered in Black, Film Green, Silver Tone (translated from Chinese) finishes, while the Vivo X300s comes in Dream Core Purple, Film Green, Silver Tone and Titanium Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Accessories, Availability

The G2 Ultra teleconverter bundle for the Vivo X300 Ultra, which includes a phone case, is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 27,400), while the version with the professional imaging handle set costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,200). The standard Teleconverter G2 bundle is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 20,600), and the standalone professional imaging handle set costs CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 9,600).

For the Vivo X300s, the Teleconverter G2 bundle with a compatible phone case is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 13,700), while the Photographer Kit, including the Vivo X300 Ultra 16GB + 1TB configuration in Film Green finish, is available for CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600).

The Vivo X300 Ultra Photographer Kit, which includes the 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition handset, is being offered at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,64,400), with a total bundled value of CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,78,100).

All these accessories and bundles will be available in limited quantities starting April 3. Vivo has also introduced a Professional Video Expansion Kit in collaboration with SmallRig, priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 23,300), which will go on sale in mid-to-late April 2026.

Vivo X300 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 2K (3168×1440 pixel) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz for gaming and HDR support. The phone runs on the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with an Adreno 840 GPU and Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip. It comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Ultra includes a Zeiss-backed 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS. The telephoto lens supports 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom. All rear cameras support optical image stabilisation and can record up to 8K video. It also comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with support for up to 4K video recording.

The setup also supports teleconverter accessories for extended zoom. The “Big Gun” 400 teleconverter delivers up to 400mm focal length, 200-megapixel optical output, and up to 17.4x optical zoom, with advanced stabilisation and fast autofocus. It also supports zoom levels up to 1600mm and maintains strong image stabilisation even with the attachment. The phone is also accompanied by a lighter “Lipstick” 200 teleconverter, which offers improved optics, better stabilisation, and supports multiple shooting modes in a more compact design.

The Vivo X300 Ultra houses a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support, as well as support for reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition. The handset measures 162.98 × 76.81 × 8.19mm and weighs 232g for the Black variant, while the other finishes measure 8.49mm in thickness and weigh 237g.

Vivo X300s Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300s features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) AMOLED flat display with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It supports HDR, P3 wide colour gamut, and offers a peak touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz in gaming scenarios. The handset is powered by the 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with an ARM G1-Ultra GPU and Vivo's V3+ Blueprint imaging chip. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

In the camera department, the Vivo X300s is equipped with a Zeiss-backed 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS, up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The system supports advanced shooting modes and up to 4K video recording. The handset also comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It also supports a “Lipstick 200” teleconverter for enhanced zoom capabilities.

The Vivo X300s packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. It also supports reverse charging via OTG. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition support. The handset measures 161.98 × 75.48 × 8.00mm and weighs 217g.

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