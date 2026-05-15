Vivo has announced that the Vivo TWS 5e will launch in China later this month alongside the debut of the Vivo S60 handset. The upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been teased through official promotional materials, revealing their design and colour options. Vivo has also confirmed a few headline features ahead of launch, while the earbuds are currently available for pre-order in China. The TWS 5e will join the company's growing TWS 5 lineup, which already includes several models introduced over the past few months.

Vivo TWS 5e TWS Earbuds Teased in Three Colours Ahead of China Launch

The company announced in a Weibo post that the Vivo TWS 5e will launch in China on May 29 alongside the Vivo S60. The TWS earphones are currently available for pre-order in the country. They have been teased in black, green and white colourways.

The Vivo TWS 5e earbuds have a stem-style design with silicone ear tips and rounded outer shells. The charging case has a smooth, oval-shaped design with a glossy finish. It features the Vivo logo on the front, a small LED status indicator, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

The company is positioning the Vivo TWS 5e as a productivity-focused audio accessory with up to 55dB of hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), and claims that it has been designed to reduce background distractions with a tap.

Vivo also claims that the TWS 5e can deliver up to 55 hours of total battery life, including the charging case, allowing for extended use between charges. The earbuds are also touted to offer immersive panoramic sound for a more spacious listening experience. More details, including pricing and full specifications, are expected to surface soon.

The earphones will join the existing Vivo TWS 5 series, which includes the standard Vivo TWS 5 and the Vivo TWS 5 Hi-Fi, that were introduced in China in October 2025. They are claimed to offer up to 60dB ANC. Without ANC, the headsets are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 48 hours with the case.

Earlier this year, in March, the company launched the Vivo TWS 5i, which comes with up to 50 hours of total battery life but does not support ANC.