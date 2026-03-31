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Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With a Larger Battery Than Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2026 16:43 IST
Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With a Larger Battery Than Redmi Note 15 5G

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Redmi

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will support 45W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be offered in two colourways
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart
  • The new phone will feature a Snapdragon chipset
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Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is set to debut in India later this week as the latest addition to the company's Note lineup. The Xiaomi sub-brand recently announced the upcoming launch date of the phone, while also revealing its design. Now, the tech firm has revealed more details about the special edition of the Redmi Note 15 5G, including its battery capacity, camera configuration, colour options, and chipset. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be equipped with a larger battery than its predecessor, while boasting the same Snapdragon 6 series chipset as the recently unveiled standard Redmi Note 15 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G has been updated to reveal that the handset will be equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, which is claimed to offer more than 44 hours of usage on a single charge. Moreover, it will feature support for 45W wired fast charging. This confirms that the phone will be backed by a larger battery than the standard Redmi Note 15 5G's 5,520mAh battery.

Redmi's upcoming special edition phone is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart. The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be available for purchase in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve (Red), and Frosted White colourways. The Crimson Reserve shade will boast a vegan leather rear panel, while being 7.82mm thick.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is also confirmed to carry a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a squircle-shaped deco, led by a 50-megapixel MasterPixel primary shooter, which will be capable of recording up to 4K videos. Interestingly, the standard edition model is equipped with a 108-megapixel camera on the back, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

An octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset is confirmed to power the upcoming Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, which also powers the standard Redmi Note 15 5G model. The company promises “48-month lag free performance” for the phone, which is also claimed to provide 10 percent “GPU boost and 30 percent “CPU boost”. As previously mentioned, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is slated to be launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand on April 2.

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Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 5G Special Edition, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With a Larger Battery Than Redmi Note 15 5G
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