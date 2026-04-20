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  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak; Might Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip, 6.9 Inch Display

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak; Might Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip, 6.9-Inch Display

The base Xiaomi 18 could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, while the Pro models may carry the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 12:26 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak; Might Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip, 6.9-Inch Display

Xiaomi 17 Pro models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi may equip the device with improved haptic feedback
  • The phone could include a dual 200-megapixel camera setup
  • The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to offer a large 8,500mAh battery
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Xiaomi's upcoming flagship has appeared in a new leak. The tipster has not confirmed the exact model, but the details suggest it could belong to the Xiaomi 18 series, possibly the Pro Max variant. Based on the leak, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max may target users who prefer a large-screen flagship with strong multimedia and imaging capabilities. Earlier leaks have also hinted at significant camera improvements and a larger battery. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any information about the device yet.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Could Be Equipped With Qualcomm's Flagship Processor

According to a Weibo post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is being tested with Qualcomm's SM8975 chip, which is expected to launch as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. The phone is said to feature a large flat display measuring close to 6.9 inches, allowing the company more room to accommodate internal components.

The leaker also claims that Xiaomi is improving the hardware around the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Early prototypes reportedly include a balanced dual-speaker setup and a large X-axis linear motor designed to deliver stronger and more precise vibration feedback. The haptics are said to feel more refined in current testing units.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor aimed at improving efficiency and heat control while maintaining image quality. It may support advanced HDR and enhanced dynamic range. The device could also use a coated glass-plastic lens, while the telephoto camera is expected to support macro shooting and a wider aperture.

Prototype leaks also point to a dual 200-megapixel setup on the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, including a periscope lens. These details are based on early samples and may change by the time of the launch. The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to launch in China in September with next-generation Snapdragon chips. The base model could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, while the Pro models may carry the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is also expected to pack an 8,500mAh battery with 100W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support. The handset is likely to run on Android 17-based HyperOS 4.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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