Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Lineup Launch Timelines, Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Vivo X500 series will reportedly include a Vivo X500 Pro Max model.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 17 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 series might feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro SoC
  • Vivo X500 series is said to include a Pro Max model also
  • The tech firms have yet to confirm the launch of the handsets
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 were launched in China in September 2025. While the standard model and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are set to be unveiled in select global markets soon, the launch timeline and specifications of the company's next generation of flagship phones — the Xiaomi 18 series — have already leaked online. Similarly, details of the specifications and features of the rumoured Vivo X500 series have also been leaked. This comes nearly two months after the Vivo X300 lineup was launched in India.

Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Lineup Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared (via Gizmochina) the launch timelines and specifications of the two upcoming flagship smartphone series from two Chinese tech firms. The Xiaomi 18 series and the Vivo X500 series will reportedly be launched in China in September.

While the Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are said to be powered by Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 series SoC, the Vivo X500 lineup might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chip.

Currently, the Vivo X300 series comprises only two phones, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Interestingly, the company is reportedly planning to launch three models in September this year, including the standard Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, unlike its current flagship lineup.

Launched in India in December 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 75,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants, respectively, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

While the standard model sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1216×2640 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, the Pro model is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED touchscreen.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in China in September 2025 at starting prices of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000), CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,300), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700), respectively, for their base configurations.

The Xiaomi 17 series is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Pro and Pro Max models boast secondary displays on the back.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Launch Without Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip Due to High Cost

