The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 were launched in China in September 2025. While the standard model and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are set to be unveiled in select global markets soon, the launch timeline and specifications of the company's next generation of flagship phones — the Xiaomi 18 series — have already leaked online. Similarly, details of the specifications and features of the rumoured Vivo X500 series have also been leaked. This comes nearly two months after the Vivo X300 lineup was launched in India.

Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Lineup Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared (via Gizmochina) the launch timelines and specifications of the two upcoming flagship smartphone series from two Chinese tech firms. The Xiaomi 18 series and the Vivo X500 series will reportedly be launched in China in September.

While the Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are said to be powered by Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 series SoC, the Vivo X500 lineup might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chip.

Currently, the Vivo X300 series comprises only two phones, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Interestingly, the company is reportedly planning to launch three models in September this year, including the standard Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, unlike its current flagship lineup.

Launched in India in December 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 75,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants, respectively, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

While the standard model sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1216×2640 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, the Pro model is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED touchscreen.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in China in September 2025 at starting prices of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000), CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,300), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700), respectively, for their base configurations.

The Xiaomi 17 series is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Pro and Pro Max models boast secondary displays on the back.