Xiaomi Mix Flip Camera, Display and Design Details Leaked, Will Reportedly Sport 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to launch alongside the purported Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 April 2024 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (pictured) was the last foldable launched by the firm

  • Xiaomi Mix Flip is tipped to bear the codename "Ruyi"
  • The handset could be officially announced in May
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip will likely be available in China and global markets
Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to launch later this year. The clamshell foldable smartphone has been doing rounds of the rumour mill for the past few months but has not yet been officially announced. It is likely to launch alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which has also been tipped to launch soon. New reports suggest several key specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, including its display and camera details. A design render of the rumoured handset has also been shared.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit which may include a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 as the primary sensor alongside a 1/2.8-inch 60-megapixel Omnivision OV60A secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom, according to an Android Headlines report. The report notes that the OV60A sensor is usually used in selfie cameras, but in the Xiaomi Mix Flip it is being used as a secondary rear camera because, with the help of the cover screen, it is expected to be used to click selfies.

The report adds that the Xiaomi Mix Flip is likely to feature a 32-megapixel OV32B sensor as the front camera sensor placed within the primary display. The same sensor has notably been used in models like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is also likely to feature a main display with a 1.5K resolution and 520ppi pixel density, according to the report. The report also states that the handset carries the model numbers “2405CPX3DG" and "2405CPX3DC." The "2405" at the beginning suggests that it is likely to be officially announced in May 2024.

An earlier GizmoChina report suggested that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will launch in China as well as select global markets, unlike the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which has been tipped to only be offered in the Chinese market. However, the report notes that the Mix Flip model is unlikely to see an India launch. It adds that the handset is codenamed "Ruyi" and carries the internal model number of “N8."

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, according to the older report. It also shared a possible render of the purported handset. The main display is seen with a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera and uniform bezels. The rectangular cover screen is placed below the rear camera module. The module holds two rear camera sensors alongside LED units.

