Xiaomi seems to be preparing to unveil a new foldable smartphone, likely to be called Xiaomi Mix Fold 5. Evidence about the new book-style foldable handset was reportedly spotted in the Mi Code database. It is said to run on Xiaomi's next-generation self-developed chipset and will include the latest version of HyperOS. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Mix Fold 4, which was launched in 2024. The brand was initially believed to launch the Mix Fold 5 in 2025.

Xiaomi's Next Foldable Could Debut Xring O3

As reported by Ximitime, the Mi code refers to a new handset with model number 2608BPX34C and the internal label Q18. Based on Xiaomi's naming patterns, the '18' series is typically reserved for foldable devices, suggesting that Q18 is likely the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 5. It might also come with the Xiaomi 17 Fold moniker.

Data from Mi code reportedly hints that the Mix Fold 5 will run on the Xring O3 chipset. This chipset is likely to succeed the Xring O1, which debuted with the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra in 2025. Using an in-house chipset could help Xiaomi to reduce dependence on external suppliers for its flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi Flip 3, in contrast, is likely to continue the run on a Snapdragon chip.

The Mix Fold 5 is said to be associated with the codename 'lhasa'. Xiaomi was believed to launch a foldable last year as a successor to the 2024 Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, but the company reportedly cancelled the prototype codenamed “nirvana” with model number O18.

The report further states that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 will launch in China in August this year, with a price tag of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,31,000). It could directly rival Apple's foldable handset and Oppo Find N5 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, which are already available in the segment.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 was launched with an initial price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000). It came with Android 14 with HyperOS and a 7.98-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.56-inch cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of storage. The handset has a Leica-branded rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen feature 20-megapixel cameras. It houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging