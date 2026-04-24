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Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Reportedly in Development With In-House Xring O3 Chip

Mi Code includes a reference to a new device with model number 2608BPX34C and the internal designation Q18.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 14:06 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Reportedly in Development With In-House Xring O3 Chip

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is reportedly returning to the book-style foldable market

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Highlights
  • XRING 01 debuted with the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra
  • Mix Fold 5 is said to be associated with the codename 'lhasa'
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 could launch in China in August this year
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Xiaomi seems to be preparing to unveil a new foldable smartphone, likely to be called Xiaomi Mix Fold 5. Evidence about the new book-style foldable handset was reportedly spotted in the Mi Code database. It is said to run on Xiaomi's next-generation self-developed chipset and will include the latest version of HyperOS. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Mix Fold 4, which was launched in 2024. The brand was initially believed to launch the Mix Fold 5 in 2025.

Xiaomi's Next Foldable Could Debut Xring O3

As reported by Ximitime, the Mi code refers to a new handset with model number 2608BPX34C and the internal label Q18. Based on Xiaomi's naming patterns, the '18' series is typically reserved for foldable devices, suggesting that Q18 is likely the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 5. It might also come with the Xiaomi 17 Fold moniker.

Data from Mi code reportedly hints that the Mix Fold 5 will run on the Xring O3 chipset. This chipset is likely to succeed the Xring O1, which debuted with the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra in 2025. Using an in-house chipset could help Xiaomi to reduce dependence on external suppliers for its flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi Flip 3, in contrast, is likely to continue the run on a Snapdragon chip. 

The Mix Fold 5 is said to be associated with the codename 'lhasa'. Xiaomi was believed to launch a foldable last year as a successor to the 2024 Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, but the company reportedly cancelled the prototype codenamed “nirvana” with model number O18.

The report further states that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 will launch in China in August this year, with a price tag of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,31,000). It could directly rival Apple's foldable handset and Oppo Find N5 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, which are already available in the segment.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 was launched with an initial price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000). It came with Android 14 with HyperOS and a 7.98-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.56-inch cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of storage. The handset has a Leica-branded rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen feature 20-megapixel cameras. It houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.98-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2224x2488 pixels
Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.00-inch
Processor Xiaomi XRING 01
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Resolution 2136x3200 pixels
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
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Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Specifications, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi, XRING 03, XRING 01
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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