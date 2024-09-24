Technology News
Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Tri-Fold Devices That Could Debut by 2026

One of Xiaomi's purported tri-fold smartphones is expected to arrive as a button-less device.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 15:44 IST
Xiaomi’s current top-end foldable in China is the book-style Mix Fold 4

  • Xiaomi's first tri-fold device is also said to go button-less
  • The model number of the second tri-fold has been revealed
  • The launch of the second tri-fold will depend on the success of the first
With the launch of Huawei's first tri-fold smartphone (the Mate XT Ultimate Design underway, it's obvious that we would start hearing about its competitor's plans to bring similar devices to the market. A recent report also shed light on an upcoming Xiaomi tri-fold smartphone, and now, we finally have more details about this device. Surprisingly, there's also information about another tri-fold smartphone from Xiaomi which is said to launch at a later date. But the arrival of the second device might hinge on the success of the first tri-fold model.

The renders of the tri-fold smartphone from Xiaomi have been leaked by SmartPrix. This time around we also have the schematics that led to the earlier design reveal of Xiaomi's purported triple folding phone.

Xiaomi will launch two tri-fold smartphones, with the second model expected to arrive in 2026, according to the publication. The renders which were leaked earlier belong to the first device, which is tagged as ‘zhuque' (a high-ranking deity in Chinese mythology).

The report also states that the first model, identified as '2503FVPB1C', will see a release in March 2025. While the tri-fold design details about this device were previously revealed, the publication says that it will also be Xiaomi's first button-less device.

Xiaomi previously released the Mi Mix Alpha, a concept phone by Xiaomi with a "wraparound" display. It had one button at the top, while other controls were laid out on the sides of its display. It was intended to hit production in limited units but Xiaomi seems to have cancelled plans citing manufacturing complications.

As for the second tri-fold smartphone, it is expected to be announced in 2026. This phone currently has the model number ‘26013VP46C'. The model number reportedly indicates that it will be announced in January 2026, or sometime in the first quarter of 2026.

The ‘C' in the model number also indicates that the device will be solely for the Chinese market. The source also adds that the 2026 tri-fold model will be powered by the successor to the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset that is expected to be unveiled in late 2025.

Another detail emerging from this leak is that Xiaomi will release the 2026 tri-fold (even though both seem to be under development) depending on the success of the first model. This means that if the reception to the button-less tri-fold isn't great, the 2026 model may never see the light of day.

The ‘zhuque' model currently is also said to be a China-only model. A previous report by XiaomiTime states that the ‘zhuque' apart from its button-less design will also have satellite communication and an under-display (invisible) selfie camera, resulting in an all-screen design with no visible camera.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
