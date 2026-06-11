The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is expected to launch later this year. Before the launch, its key specifications leaked online. The leak also includes the pricing details of the foldable phone. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is tipped to come with a 200-megapixel camera and wireless charging support. The foldable is likely to feature a 6,000mAh battery and could be powered by the Xring O3 chipset. The new model will succeed the Mix Fold 4, which was unveiled nearly two years ago.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Leak Reveals Specifications, Price Increase

A new post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) offers hints about the possible pricing and specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5. The current prototype of the phone has a 7.5- to 7.6-inch foldable display and incorporates advanced crease-minimisation technology. It is said to have a minimalised design.

Xiaomi's next-generation foldable smartphone is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera. The battery capacity of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is said to be 6,000mAh or more. The battery is likely to support wireless charging, and the phone is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It could offer a higher water resistance rating and a next-generation chip, which is likely to be the Xring O3.

Further, the leak claims that Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 will be priced around CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000), which would mark a notable price increase over the Mix Fold 4, which debuted at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

Xiaomi has yet to announce an official launch timeline for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, but previous leaks suggested that the phone will be introduced in China in August. Past leaks indicate that it will have a a similar price tag of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,31,000) for the phone.

With the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, Xiaomi is expected to rival Apple's upcoming foldable smartphone and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 series in the foldable market.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is the latest book-style foldable phone available from Xiaomi. It was launched in July 2024 with a 7.98-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.56-inch cover screen. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a Leica-branded rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors, and a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging are the key features of this model.

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