ZTE has launched the new Blade A73 5G smartphone in Malaysia. The phone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The ZTE handset is powered by a Unisoc T760 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The newly launched ZTE Blade A73 5G also supports memory fusion technology to offer additional RAM of up to 4GB. The phone ships with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

ZTE Blade A73 5G price, availability

The ZTE Blade A73 5G is priced at MYR 749 (roughly Rs. 13,500) in Malaysia. The smartphone is being offered in only one colour option — Gray. It is available for sale on the Shopee website.

ZTE Blade A73 5G specifications, features

The newly launched dual SIM-capable ZTE Blade A73 5G comes preloaded with Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a water drop notch housing a selfie camera. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T760 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. Additionally, the RAM can also be expanded up to 4GB via a memory fusion technology that lets users borrow 4GB of unused storage and use it as virtual RAM. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, the smartphone packs a 13-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor on the back panel. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Blade A73 5G include 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. Additionally, the phone features face recognition, an ambient light sensor and a gyroscope. The ZTE Blade A73 5G measures 163.5 x 75.2 x 8.5 mm in size.

