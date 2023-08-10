Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Pro Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Apple's A17 Bionic SoC Might Get an Extra GPU Core Over A16 Chip

iPhone 15 Pro Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Apple's A17 Bionic SoC Might Get an Extra GPU Core Over A16 Chip

Apple Bionic A17 SoC is said to be manufactured based on TSMC's latest 3-nanometer process.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 August 2023 12:59 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Apple's A17 Bionic SoC Might Get an Extra GPU Core Over A16 Chip

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are powered by Apple A16 Bionic chip

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 series was unveiled in September last year
  • Apple's A17 SoC is said to offer a maximum clock speed of 3.70GHz
  • iPhone 15 family might go official on September 13

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models were launched last year with the Apple A16 Bionic chip under the hood. The Cupertino company is largely speculated to equip this year's iPhone 15 Pro models with its new chipset — Apple A17 Bionic— as an improvement on its predecessor. A new leak now sheds more light on Apple's next flagship chipset. The A17 Bionic SoC is said to bring notable GPU improvements over the old chip. It could also embrace the 3nm processor technology by Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The A17 chip could feature a maximum clock speed of 3.70 GHz.

A new leak by Unknownz21 (@URedditor) says Apple's new A17 Bionic SoC includes six CPU cores and six GPU cores. The current A16 Bionic chip, that powers iPhone 14 Pro models includes six CPU cores and five GPU cores. The A17 Bionic SoC is said to offer a maximum clock speed of 3.70GHz, up from the 3.46GHz clock rate of the A16 chip.

This year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were believed to come with 8GB RAM. However, the tipster claims that the iPhone 15 Pro models will include only 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, just like their predecessors. Apple usually does not reveal the RAM configuration of its iPhone units.

Apple's A17 Bionic SoC is said to be manufactured based on TSMC's latest 3-nanometer process, and is expected to power the iPhone 16 series next year.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to take the wrap off the iPhone 15 family on September 13. Pre-orders for the new iPhone family are said to begin on September 15.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on last year's A16 chip. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to pack 256GB storage in the base model and offer up to 2TB on the top-end variant. All models in the iPhone 15 series are said to come with the Dynamic Island this year.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, Apple Bionic A17, Apple Bionic A16 SoC, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IT Ministry Launches Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for Startups, Developers
Why Meta is Allowing Users to See the Inner Workings of Its New AI Chatbot

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Apple's A17 Bionic SoC Might Get an Extra GPU Core Over A16 Chip
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  2. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  3. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  5. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  6. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Launch Next Week; Design Officially Revealed
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  10. Fire-Boltt Emerald Smartwatch for Women Debuts in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Gran Turismo Takes a Meta Turn on Hollywood’s Newfound Video Game Adaptation Craze
  2. ZTE Blade A73 5G With Unisoc T760 SoC, 6.52-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Apple's A17 Bionic SoC Might Get an Extra GPU Core Over A16 Chip
  4. Fire-Boltt Emerald Smartwatch With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  5. IT Ministry Launches Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for Startups, Developers
  6. Slack Redesigns App With Unified Inbox, Improved Search and Navigation: All Details
  7. OnePlus Users Affected by Green Line Display Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  8. Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $29,000 Mark; Losses Strike Tether, Ripple, Polkadot
  9. Chinese Tech Firms Baidu, TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent, Alibaba Order Nvidia AI Chips Worth $5 Billion: Report
  10. Sony Shares Fall 6 Percent After Quarterly Profit Slides, Gaming and Image Sensors Demand Sparks Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.