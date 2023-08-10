iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models were launched last year with the Apple A16 Bionic chip under the hood. The Cupertino company is largely speculated to equip this year's iPhone 15 Pro models with its new chipset — Apple A17 Bionic— as an improvement on its predecessor. A new leak now sheds more light on Apple's next flagship chipset. The A17 Bionic SoC is said to bring notable GPU improvements over the old chip. It could also embrace the 3nm processor technology by Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The A17 chip could feature a maximum clock speed of 3.70 GHz.

A new leak by Unknownz21 (@URedditor) says Apple's new A17 Bionic SoC includes six CPU cores and six GPU cores. The current A16 Bionic chip, that powers iPhone 14 Pro models includes six CPU cores and five GPU cores. The A17 Bionic SoC is said to offer a maximum clock speed of 3.70GHz, up from the 3.46GHz clock rate of the A16 chip.

This year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were believed to come with 8GB RAM. However, the tipster claims that the iPhone 15 Pro models will include only 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, just like their predecessors. Apple usually does not reveal the RAM configuration of its iPhone units.

Apple's A17 Bionic SoC is said to be manufactured based on TSMC's latest 3-nanometer process, and is expected to power the iPhone 16 series next year.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to take the wrap off the iPhone 15 family on September 13. Pre-orders for the new iPhone family are said to begin on September 15.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on last year's A16 chip. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to pack 256GB storage in the base model and offer up to 2TB on the top-end variant. All models in the iPhone 15 series are said to come with the Dynamic Island this year.

