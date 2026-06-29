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Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has a Carbon Fibre rear design and features a 360-degree aerospace-grade Aluminium frame.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 15:14 IST
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition carries a dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is now available for purchase
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has IP64 rating
  • It features a 6,500mAh battery
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Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is now available for purchase in India. The new smartphone, designed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, has different design elements compared to the standard Infinix Note 60 Pro. It boasts a carbon-fibre-inspired finish and an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The handset features a 6.78-inch LTPS display with 1.5K resolution display.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Price in India, Sale Offers

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is now up for sale in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. With bank offers, it can be purchased for a discounted price tag of Rs. 35,999. Infinix is offering a complimentary MagPower Speaker worth Rs. 3,999 with every purchase.

As part of the launch offer, eligible Jio users can avail 18 months of Pro AI Plan worth Rs. 35,100 and 5TB free cloud storage on Rs. 349 and above Jio Unlimited 5G recharges. Further, there are EMI offers.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is currently available for purchase in India through Flipkart and retail stores in the Torino Black colourway.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Specifications

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has a Carbon Fibre rear design with a 360-degree aerospace-grade Aluminium frame. It features co-branded design elements and is offered in a designed retail box with car-inspired aesthetics.

Running on  XOS 16, which is based on Android 16, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has a 6.78-inch LTPS 1.5K (1,208×2,644 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset coupled with Adreno A810 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition carries a dual rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has an IP64-rated build. It features a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. The phone also supports 7.5W reverse wired charging and 5W wireless reverse charging.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition, Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Price in India, Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Note 60 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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