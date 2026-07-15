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Xiaomi 17 Series Reportedly Receives Stable Android 17-Based HyperOS 3 Update

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is reportedly receiving OS3.0.332.0.XPAEUXM version in Europe.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2026 17:28 IST
Xiaomi 17 Series Reportedly Receives Stable Android 17-Based HyperOS 3 Update

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15T Pro is reportedly receiving Android 17 through Xiaomi's Mi Pilot testing channel

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi started rolling out stable Android 17 to Xiaomi 17 series
  • The update is approximately 10GB for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  • Official changelog shows the June 2026 Android security patch
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Google started rolling out the stable Android 17 update to eligible Pixel devices last month. Now, Xiaomi appears to have started rolling out the stable Android 17 to its Xiaomi 17 series smartphones. With this update, Xiaomi has become one of the first Android manufacturers to announce stable releases based on the latest Android version. The rollout is said to cover both global and European variants of the Xiaomi 17 series smartphones and the Xiaomi 15T Pro and includes the June 2026 security patch. 

Xiaomi's Stable Android 17 Update Doesn't Ship With HyperOS 4

As reported by XimiTime, Xiaomi has started seeding HyperOS 3 updates based on Android 17 to the Xiaomi 17 series. The rollout is said to be limited to the standard Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra

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The Xiaomi 17 Ultra reportedly received OS3.0.332.0.XPAEUXM version in Europe and the OS3.0.332.0.XPAMIXM build globally. The update is said to be around 10GB in size.

For the standard Xiaomi 17, the update reportedly carries HyperOS build number OS3.0.331.0.XPCEUXM for the European version and OS3.0.332.0.XPCMIXM for the global variant. It is approximately 8 GB in size. Both phones are getting versions based on Android 17 and include the June 2026 security patch along with general system stability improvements and bug fixes.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15T Pro is also reportedly receiving the Android 17-based HyperOS 3 update through Xiaomi's Mi Pilot testing channel, which is limited to a small number of participants.

The update reportedly lacks Android 17's headline features, including app bubbles, screen recording reactions, or separate volume controls for Gemini. It is said to include refreshed system app icons along with the security patch and stability improvements.

Currently, other Android brands seem to be testing thier Android 17-based software through beta programmes. Samsung is offering its One UI 9 beta only for the Galaxy S26 series. Xiaomi is likely to get a lead among Android manufacturers by rolling out a stable Android 17 update ahead of other brands. 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Android 17, Android, HyperOS 3.3, HyperOS, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

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Xiaomi 17 Series Reportedly Receives Stable Android 17-Based HyperOS 3 Update
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