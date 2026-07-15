Google started rolling out the stable Android 17 update to eligible Pixel devices last month. Now, Xiaomi appears to have started rolling out the stable Android 17 to its Xiaomi 17 series smartphones. With this update, Xiaomi has become one of the first Android manufacturers to announce stable releases based on the latest Android version. The rollout is said to cover both global and European variants of the Xiaomi 17 series smartphones and the Xiaomi 15T Pro and includes the June 2026 security patch.

Xiaomi's Stable Android 17 Update Doesn't Ship With HyperOS 4

As reported by XimiTime, Xiaomi has started seeding HyperOS 3 updates based on Android 17 to the Xiaomi 17 series. The rollout is said to be limited to the standard Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra reportedly received OS3.0.332.0.XPAEUXM version in Europe and the OS3.0.332.0.XPAMIXM build globally. The update is said to be around 10GB in size.

For the standard Xiaomi 17, the update reportedly carries HyperOS build number OS3.0.331.0.XPCEUXM for the European version and OS3.0.332.0.XPCMIXM for the global variant. It is approximately 8 GB in size. Both phones are getting versions based on Android 17 and include the June 2026 security patch along with general system stability improvements and bug fixes.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15T Pro is also reportedly receiving the Android 17-based HyperOS 3 update through Xiaomi's Mi Pilot testing channel, which is limited to a small number of participants.

The update reportedly lacks Android 17's headline features, including app bubbles, screen recording reactions, or separate volume controls for Gemini. It is said to include refreshed system app icons along with the security patch and stability improvements.

Currently, other Android brands seem to be testing thier Android 17-based software through beta programmes. Samsung is offering its One UI 9 beta only for the Galaxy S26 series. Xiaomi is likely to get a lead among Android manufacturers by rolling out a stable Android 17 update ahead of other brands.