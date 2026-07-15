The Motorola Edge 70 Max was launched in India on Wednesday as the fifth model in the tech firm's Edge 70 lineup. The handset will go on sale in India in three Pantone-curated colour options. The new Motorola Edge 70 Max is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which also powers handsets like the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R. Moreover, the Edge 70 Max ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz and offers up to 7,000 nits peak brightness. It is backed by a 7,100mAh battery, claimed to provide up to 58 hours of battery life.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India, Availability

In India, the Motorola Edge 70 Max is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option is priced at Rs. 59,999. The company is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on credit cards of select banks.

The new handset will go on sale in India starting July 20 via Flipkart and Motorola's online store. The Motorola Edge 70 Max is offered in Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications, Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. It is promised to receive up to three years of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The handset is equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 510 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, over 1 billion colours, 96.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Water Touch for improved touch response with wet or damp fingers.

Qualcomm's recently released 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset powers the Motorola Edge 70 Max, which features six efficiency cores clocked at 3.3GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz. It also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Motorola has equipped the new Edge 70 series handset with a vapour chamber cooling solution, offering a 5,500 sq mm heat dissipation area. The phone also ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Max carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a Sony LYT-710 sensor and optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, offering a 119-degree field of view and autofocus, paired with a 2-in-1 light sensor. The smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 25W (wireless) fast charging, along with 5W wired reverse charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BeiDou, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 164x77x8.29mm and weighs about 221g.

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