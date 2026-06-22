The Infinix Note 60 Pro was launched in India in April. Now, the company has announced that a new Pininfarina Edition of the smartphone will be launched in India this week. Along with this, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live in the country, revealing its design, key specifications, and features. The smartphone will be equipped with the same Snapdragon 7 series chipset as the standard edition. Moreover, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition will be launched in India with a dual rear camera unit, placed next to an Active Matrix Display, the same as the Note 60 Pro.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Set to Launch in India on June 24

A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is now live in India, confirming that the limited edition handset will be launched in India on June 24 at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The microsite also suggests that the phone will debut with the same specifications and features as the Infinix Note 60 Pro. The company collaborated with the Italian car designer Pininfarina for the handset's design.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition will sport a carbon fibre finish with a 360-degree “aerospace-grade” aluminium frame. It will be offered in at least a black colourway. In terms of specifications, the handset is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. For thermal management, it is teased to feature a 3D Ice Cool vapour chamber cooling solution, too.

The company has also confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, while featuring support for 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. For optics, the handset will carry a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition will also sport the same Active Matrix rear display as the standard edition. Similarly, it will also ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company will also equip the handset with a health monitoring sensor on the right side. Lastly, the phone will sport a JBL-tuned dual stereo speaker setup.

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