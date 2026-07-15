Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • GoBoult Tenet Pro Launched in India With Up to 32dB ANC, Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

GoBoult Tenet Pro Launched in India With Up to 32dB ANC, Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

The GoBoult Tenet Pro retains the design language introduced with the original Tenet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2026 16:07 IST
GoBoult Tenet Pro Launched in India With Up to 32dB ANC, Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: GoBoult

GoBoult Tenet Pro comes in Crimson Red, Frost White, and Olive Green shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • GoBoult equips the earbuds with 13mm dynamic drivers
  • The earbuds support Combat Gaming Mode with 45ms latency
  • GoBoult adds LiDAR-mapped ergonomics for a secure fit
Advertisement

GoBoult Tenet Pro has been launched in India as the company's latest true wireless stereo earphones. The new model joins the GoBoult Tenet, which debuted in the country in January this year, and retains its distinctive design while introducing several hardware upgrades. The earbuds offer 32dB active noise cancellation, 13mm dynamic drivers and up to 75 hours of claimed total battery life. They also support dual device connectivity, quad microphone environmental noise cancellation and fast charging.

GoBoult Tenet Pro Price, Availability

The GoBoult Tenet Pro is priced at Rs. 1,699 in India. As part of a limited-period launch offer, the earbuds can be purchased for Rs. 1,499, the company confirmed in a press release. The earbuds are available in Crimson Red, Frost White and Olive Green colour options. The headset is now available for purchase via the official GoBoult website, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

GoBoult Tenet Pro Features, Specifications

The GoBoult Tenet Pro earbuds are equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers and support AAC and SBC audio codecs. They also offer 32dB active noise cancellation and uses four microphones for in-call environmental noise cancellation.

Connectivity options on the GoBoult Tenet Pro include Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity. The earphones are compatible with Android and iOS devices. Other features include Combat Gaming Mode with 45ms low latency, AI Voice Assistant support and the GoBoult AmpApp, which offers Custom EQ, preset sound modes and other supported controls.

GoBoult claims the Tenet Pro can deliver up to 75 hours of total playback with the charging case. The earbuds support fast charging over a USB Type-C port, although the company has not disclosed the battery capacity or charging speed.

The Tenet Pro retains the design language introduced with the GoBoult Tenet. It features the company's Orbit Capsule Design, FrostView Shell, Prism Cut Power Vault and ANC Insignia. GoBoult says the earbuds use a LiDAR-mapped ergonomic design developed for Indian ears, along with a Vacuum Lock Earshell, elliptical ear tips and a capsule-shaped stem for a more secure fit. The earbuds also carry an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoBoult Tenet Pro, GoBoult Tenet Pro Pirce in India, GoBoult Tenet Pro India Launch, GoBoult Tenet Pro Features, GoBoult, GoBoult Tenet
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Spotify Rolls Out Conversational ChatGPT-Like Conversational AI Assistant for Music Discovery
GoBoult Tenet Pro Launched in India With Up to 32dB ANC, Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Max Debuts in India With a 50-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  2. Realme Narzo 100x 5G Debuts in India With a Dimensity 6300 5G SoC: See Price
  3. Redmi K100 Series Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Redmi Note 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and 9,000mAh Battery
  5. This OnePlus N Series Smartphone Will Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. GoBoult Tenet Pro Launched in India With Up to 32dB ANC, Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. Spotify Rolls Out Conversational ChatGPT-Like Conversational AI Assistant for Music Discovery
  3. Canva Code 2.0 With Vibe Coding Support for Website Building Now Available to All Users
  4. Huawei FreeClip 2 S Launched Globally With Open-Ear Design and Up to 38-Hour Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  5. OnePlus N6x India Launch Teased Shortly After OnePlus N6 Arrives
  6. Poco M8 Power Said to Arrive in India With Similar Specs as Redmi Note 17; Global Note 17 Variants May Have Smaller Batteries
  7. Samsung Unveils Flex Titanium Display Technology to Minimise Visible Crease on Upcoming Galaxy Foldables
  8. Bitcoin Climbs Above $65,000 as Softer US Inflation Lifts Crypto Market
  9. Realme Narzo 100x 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Insta360 X6 Leak Hints at Upgraded Display, 120-Megapixel Photo Support and 8K 360-Degree Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »