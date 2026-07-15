GoBoult Tenet Pro has been launched in India as the company's latest true wireless stereo earphones. The new model joins the GoBoult Tenet, which debuted in the country in January this year, and retains its distinctive design while introducing several hardware upgrades. The earbuds offer 32dB active noise cancellation, 13mm dynamic drivers and up to 75 hours of claimed total battery life. They also support dual device connectivity, quad microphone environmental noise cancellation and fast charging.

GoBoult Tenet Pro Price, Availability

The GoBoult Tenet Pro is priced at Rs. 1,699 in India. As part of a limited-period launch offer, the earbuds can be purchased for Rs. 1,499, the company confirmed in a press release. The earbuds are available in Crimson Red, Frost White and Olive Green colour options. The headset is now available for purchase via the official GoBoult website, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

GoBoult Tenet Pro Features, Specifications

The GoBoult Tenet Pro earbuds are equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers and support AAC and SBC audio codecs. They also offer 32dB active noise cancellation and uses four microphones for in-call environmental noise cancellation.

Connectivity options on the GoBoult Tenet Pro include Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity. The earphones are compatible with Android and iOS devices. Other features include Combat Gaming Mode with 45ms low latency, AI Voice Assistant support and the GoBoult AmpApp, which offers Custom EQ, preset sound modes and other supported controls.

GoBoult claims the Tenet Pro can deliver up to 75 hours of total playback with the charging case. The earbuds support fast charging over a USB Type-C port, although the company has not disclosed the battery capacity or charging speed.

The Tenet Pro retains the design language introduced with the GoBoult Tenet. It features the company's Orbit Capsule Design, FrostView Shell, Prism Cut Power Vault and ANC Insignia. GoBoult says the earbuds use a LiDAR-mapped ergonomic design developed for Indian ears, along with a Vacuum Lock Earshell, elliptical ear tips and a capsule-shaped stem for a more secure fit. The earbuds also carry an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.