Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Come With Exynos SoC in Europe, Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Come With Exynos SoC in Europe, Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will comprise Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and a Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 August 2023 14:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Come With Exynos SoC in Europe, Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will succeed this year’s Galaxy S23 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to get Exynos 2400 SoC in Europe
  • The smartphones are reported to come with Snapdragon chips in the US
  • Galaxy S24 series could be launched next year

Samsung will reportedly launch the successor to the Galaxy S23 series early next year. While the smartphones are still months away from their debut, several rumours and leaks have revealed expected specifications and features of the purported Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 series will likely comprise a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, details of the phones' processor and their storage options has been leaked online. The phones are tipped to get an Exynos processor in Europe.

A new leak by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) revealed that the Galaxy S24 series will ship in Europe with the Exynos 2400 SoC with cores clocked at a speed of 3.16GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz. Additionally, the tipster went on to reveal some more details about the purported smartphones. The Galaxy S24+ is said to come with a WQHD+ screen with 3120x1440 resolution whereas all three models will offer a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

The tipster has also teased the renders of the S24+, which suggest a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. The handset's bezel and middle frame could together be 2.5mm thick, with the bezel said to be 1.5mm thick. Furthermore, the phone is said to weigh 195g and measure 7.7mm in thickness.

Other than these, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's storage options have also been leaked on X by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve). The phone is likely to ship with 2TB of storage alongside 12GB + 256GB and 8GB+ 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

Previously, a report suggested that the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones could come with Snapdragon chips in the US. The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench listing with Qualcomm's current-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 storage, Galaxy S24 processor
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Jawan, The Nun II, Friday Night Plan, and More: Movie Guide to Cinemas and Streaming in September 2023

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Come With Exynos SoC in Europe, Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  2. Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Takes Place on September 12: What to Expect
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Processor, Storage Options Leaked: Details
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Colour Options Tipped in These Leaked Renders
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  6. Nubia's First Phone With a Large 1-Inch Camera Leaks Online: See Image
  7. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  8. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With Satellite Calling Support Debuts at This Price
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  10. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 Coming Soon With Performance Fixes, New Ending for Karlach, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Come With Exynos SoC in Europe, Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options Tipped
  3. Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
  5. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
  7. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  8. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
  9. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  10. CoinSwitch Cites Drop in User Queries for Trimming Customer Support Team: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.