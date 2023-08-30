Samsung will reportedly launch the successor to the Galaxy S23 series early next year. While the smartphones are still months away from their debut, several rumours and leaks have revealed expected specifications and features of the purported Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 series will likely comprise a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, details of the phones' processor and their storage options has been leaked online. The phones are tipped to get an Exynos processor in Europe.

A new leak by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) revealed that the Galaxy S24 series will ship in Europe with the Exynos 2400 SoC with cores clocked at a speed of 3.16GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz. Additionally, the tipster went on to reveal some more details about the purported smartphones. The Galaxy S24+ is said to come with a WQHD+ screen with 3120x1440 resolution whereas all three models will offer a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

The tipster has also teased the renders of the S24+, which suggest a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. The handset's bezel and middle frame could together be 2.5mm thick, with the bezel said to be 1.5mm thick. Furthermore, the phone is said to weigh 195g and measure 7.7mm in thickness.

Other than these, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's storage options have also been leaked on X by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve). The phone is likely to ship with 2TB of storage alongside 12GB + 256GB and 8GB+ 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

Previously, a report suggested that the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones could come with Snapdragon chips in the US. The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench listing with Qualcomm's current-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC.

