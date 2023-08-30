Technology News
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 Coming Soon With Performance Fixes, New Ending for Karlach, More

Larian Studios has also found the bug that prevented the ruthless drow Minthara’s dialogue from triggering — it’ll be fixed in a separate update soon.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 August 2023 15:40 IST
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 Coming Soon With Performance Fixes, New Ending for Karlach, More

Photo Credit: Larian Studios

Karlach's story in Baldur's Gate 3 ended in misery

Highlights
  • The bug disabled 1,500 lines of Minthara content
  • The new optional ending for Karlach will be ‘fiery’ and ‘poignant’
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 released August 3 on PC; PS5 version on September 6

Baldur's Gate 3's second patch is right around the corner, with Larian Studios suggesting that it's a ‘chonky' one. In a community update post on Steam, the developer revealed that the patch will be focused on improving performance issues, specifically in Act 3, where players have reported laggy cutscenes and stutters when the camera pans around. In addition to fixing bugs that halted quest progression, our companion, the cheerful Tiefling Karlach, will be getting a new optional ending — a closure that is described as ‘fiery' and ‘poignant'. The lengthy blog post also touches upon some cut content that was discovered recently by data miners, some of which have now been revealed as a consequence of bugs.

One such case is the ruthless drow Minthara's reactivity in the game, whose dialogue was seemingly heavily cut down and felt inconsequential. Larian has now isolated the ‘very, very stupid' bug, which prevented about 1,500 lines of content from triggering when necessary and will soon release a fix. “The game is super reactive and there were a couple of bugs that caused some of the companions to not react as they should. And so that felt like the content was not showing up,” Larian CEO Swen Vincke told IGN, adding that her dialogue triggered in previous versions — early access, I'm assuming — and further development caused it to drown out.

Baldur's Gate 3 Review

The amount of new information data miners extracted caused some to believe that she was supposed to have an origin quest — similar to companions like Astarion or Shadowheart. Vincke assured in the interview that Minthara was just a side character, though once she's fixed, they might consider doing ‘something extra' with her. It also appears as if the team is looking into expanding Baldur's Gate 3's epilogue, which felt brief and abrupt to most players. As per Larian, the epilogue was heavily trimmed out of fear that the ending cinematics would've played out for way too long. The game already has cutscenes that run for over 174 hours. However, due to popular demand, the team will now expand on it, and we'll get to see its first results starting with patch #2, which introduces a new ending for Karlach that doesn't end in misery.

Larian Studios is also adding a new ‘Withers' Wardrobe of Wayward Friends' feature, which lets you get rid of co-op party members who join your campaign. The developer dropped a funny advertisement for it, which details that you can place any unwanted party members in our NPC skeletal friend's closet and they'll be gone. As for whether Baldur's Gate 3 will feature a physical wardrobe at our camp or if it's generated when you speak to Withers, only time will tell. Besides that, Larian is also cooking up the option to customise our character's appearance midway through the campaign, though there's no release window for it, yet. With each new hotfix and update, third-party mods have had trouble keeping up. So, support for customisation will be added ‘at some point.'

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PC. The PS5 version releases on September 6, while the Xbox Series S/X version is slated for release sometime this year.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments


Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More

