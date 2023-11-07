Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: iQOO Z7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Realme Narzo 60, iPhone 13, More

The iPhone 13, which launched at Rs. 69,900, comes in at Rs. 50,749 during the sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2023 16:17 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is available for a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 during the sale

  • ICICI Bank customers will get a 10 percent bank offer of up to Rs. 6,500
  • Finale Days is the final phase of the Amazon sale before Diwali
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale began October 7 for Prime members
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which kicked off October 7 for Amazon Prime members, is now into its final phase. The sale brings deep discounts and offers on a wide variety of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, PC peripherals and more. The Amazon sale, which has now been going on for a month, is still offering deals on smartphones from top brands like Apple, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme and more.

In addition to the discounted prices for products, the e-commerce giant is also providing a slew of bank offers to further drive down the prices. During the Finale Days phase of the sale, ICICI Bank customers will get an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders, meanwhile, will receive a five percent instant discount, plus a 5 percent unlimited cashback on select products. Bank of Baroda customers, on the other hand, will receive a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card purchases. IDFC First Bank credit card holders also get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500. Finally, OneCard customers receive 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs. 8,250.

This is the final phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale before Diwali, so this could be the ideal chance for customers to grab lucrative deals on smartphones. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is available for a discounted price of Rs. 24,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 27,999. The iPhone 13, which launched at Rs. 69,900, comes in at Rs. 50,749 during the sale. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 28,999 and includes an addition discount voucher of Rs. 2,500. Here are some of the best smartphone deals to check out during the Finale Days phase of the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Best Deals on iPhone, OnePlus, iQoo smartphones

Product MRP Deal Price
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 24,999
Realme Narzo 60X 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 12,999
Redmi 12 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,499
iPhone 13 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 50,749
Redmi 12C Rs. 13,999 Rs. 6,799
Realme Narzo N53 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,999
Realme Narzo 60 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 26,499
Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G on a budget
  • Multiple RAM and storage variants
  • Main, selfie camera deliver good daylight performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Display isn?t legible under harsh lighting
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Bloatware in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G review
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Lightweight and slim design
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Decent performance
  • Good front camera performance
  • Bad
  • Display is not the sharpest
  • Software has ads, bloatware apps
  • Weak details from rear camera
  • Lacks 5G
Read detailed Realme Narzo N53 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
