The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which kicked off October 7 for Amazon Prime members, is now into its final phase. The sale brings deep discounts and offers on a wide variety of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, PC peripherals and more. The Amazon sale, which has now been going on for a month, is still offering deals on smartphones from top brands like Apple, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme and more.

In addition to the discounted prices for products, the e-commerce giant is also providing a slew of bank offers to further drive down the prices. During the Finale Days phase of the sale, ICICI Bank customers will get an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders, meanwhile, will receive a five percent instant discount, plus a 5 percent unlimited cashback on select products. Bank of Baroda customers, on the other hand, will receive a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card purchases. IDFC First Bank credit card holders also get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500. Finally, OneCard customers receive 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs. 8,250.

This is the final phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale before Diwali, so this could be the ideal chance for customers to grab lucrative deals on smartphones. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is available for a discounted price of Rs. 24,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 27,999. The iPhone 13, which launched at Rs. 69,900, comes in at Rs. 50,749 during the sale. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 28,999 and includes an addition discount voucher of Rs. 2,500. Here are some of the best smartphone deals to check out during the Finale Days phase of the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Best Deals on iPhone, OnePlus, iQoo smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.