Realme's GT series has always been synonymous with speed, and the newest GT 3 does not disappoint. The Realme GT 3 supports 240W wired charging making it the world's fastest charging flagship, according to Realme. The new smartphone was announced at MWC 2023 in Barcelona and we have managed to get our hands on the device for a little while, so here are our initial thoughts on it.



The Realme GT 3 has a flat screen, and an AG rear glass panel with aluminium sides. The smartphone's back has a matte texture that repels fingerprints and has curved edges. There's the Realme branding at the bottom, followed by the camera module and a transparent glass window right next to it on the top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is visible through the glass, and there's an RGB LED notification panel that Realme calls Pulse Interface.

Realme GT 3 is available in two colour options, Pulse White and Booster Black



The Pulse Interface on the Realme GT 3 is one of the unique features of this smartphone. The RGB LED lights up when the smartphone is charging, low on battery, for incoming notifications, etc. The colour of the LED can be changed in the settings according to your preference.

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel microscope camera, and the flash. For the front camera, the Realme GT 3 uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

Realme claims that the GT 3 can retain up to 80 percent battery health for up to 800 charge cycles

The side rails of the Realme GT 3 are matte finished, with the power button on the right and the volume buttons on the left. The Type-C charging connector, speaker grille, SIM slot, and microphone are all positioned on the bottom of the smartphone, and an IR blaster and second microphone are located on the top.

The 240W power adaptor is said to use three different chipsets to handle the high-wattage charging

Realme is focussing on the very quick 240W charging capability of the GT 3. The 240W adapter is bundled in the box and allows the GT 3 to charge from 0-20 percent in 80 seconds, 0-50 percent in four minutes, and 0-100 percent in just 9.5 minutes, according to the brand. Realme claims that the 4,600mAh battery in the GT 3 can deliver a standby time of up to 21 days.

For all those having heating concerns, Realme claims to have tackled that by using a stainless steel cooling system as well as software modifications to ensure safer charging.

Realme GT 3 runs on Realme UI 4.0

The Realme GT 3 sports a 6.74-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a 1.5K (2772 x 1240 pixels) resolution. In my limited usage, the display looked bright enough and produced decent colours. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is more than competent at handling graphically intense games and demanding apps. The phone runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The Realme GT 3 is definitely a unique product which should be a delight for somebody who's looking for very fast charging in their next smartphone. It also offers decent specs and the look and feel of this smartphone is quite premium. Let us know what you think about the GT 3 in the comments.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.