iQoo 12 5G Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh battery with 200W Fast Charging Support

iQoo 12 series is expected to be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker later this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 11 5G (pictured) is expected to be succeeded by the iQoo 12 5G

  • iQoo 12 5G battery specifications have been leaked by a Chinese tipster
  • Redmi already demonstrated 300W charging earlier this year
  • Oppo is also reportedly working on a 300W SuperVOOC fast charger

iQoo 12 5G may soon be introduced with support for 200W fast charging technology. In the ever-competitive business of launching innovative capabilities for smartphones, companies have been trying to vie for customers' attention with newer technologies. One of the most popular additions is support for faster charging. Redmi, Realme, Infinix, and Oppo have all joined the race and now seemingly iQoo has also thrown its hat into the ring. A tipster has now claimed that iQoo could soon offer support for one of the fastest charging solutions currently available on smartphones.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, iQoo is working on a 200W wired fast charging solution which will most likely be paired with a 5,000mAh battery. The company is yet to confirm any details about the handset, but following the launch of the iQoo 11 series of smartphones, they are expected to be succeeded by the iQoo 12 series which may debut later this year.

Meanwhile, the rumoured iQoo 12 Pro handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, according to a MySmartPrice report.

The iQoo 11 5G was launched in India in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively, earlier this year. It is offered in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour variants.

Recently, it was also suggested that Oppo is working on a 300W SuperVOOC fast charging system paired with a 4,600mAh battery to compete with Redmi's recently unveiled 300W Immortal Second Charge which is claimed to charge a smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery unit from zero to 100 percent in five minutes.

Infinix also unveiled a 260W All-Round FastCharge wired charging system that claims to charge a 4,400mAh battery unit completely in eight minutes. It also introduced a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution.

Earlier this year, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 3 smartphones with 240W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
