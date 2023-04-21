iQoo 12 5G may soon be introduced with support for 200W fast charging technology. In the ever-competitive business of launching innovative capabilities for smartphones, companies have been trying to vie for customers' attention with newer technologies. One of the most popular additions is support for faster charging. Redmi, Realme, Infinix, and Oppo have all joined the race and now seemingly iQoo has also thrown its hat into the ring. A tipster has now claimed that iQoo could soon offer support for one of the fastest charging solutions currently available on smartphones.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, iQoo is working on a 200W wired fast charging solution which will most likely be paired with a 5,000mAh battery. The company is yet to confirm any details about the handset, but following the launch of the iQoo 11 series of smartphones, they are expected to be succeeded by the iQoo 12 series which may debut later this year.

Meanwhile, the rumoured iQoo 12 Pro handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, according to a MySmartPrice report.

The iQoo 11 5G was launched in India in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively, earlier this year. It is offered in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour variants.

Recently, it was also suggested that Oppo is working on a 300W SuperVOOC fast charging system paired with a 4,600mAh battery to compete with Redmi's recently unveiled 300W Immortal Second Charge which is claimed to charge a smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery unit from zero to 100 percent in five minutes.

Infinix also unveiled a 260W All-Round FastCharge wired charging system that claims to charge a 4,400mAh battery unit completely in eight minutes. It also introduced a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution.

Earlier this year, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 3 smartphones with 240W wired fast charging support.

