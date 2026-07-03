Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Drop Below Rs. 85,000 in Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is about to get one of its steepest discounts since launch. Even though the company has already moved on to its next flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra hasn't lost its shine. It still packs flagship-grade performance, a genuinely versatile camera system, a suite of AI features baked into the software, and a build quality that holds up to daily wear.

From July 4 to July 6, Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2026 will bring the phone under Rs. 85,000, a price point Amazon is calling the lowest the device has seen all year. For anyone who has been eyeing a premium Android phone but didn't want to pay full launch pricing, this is the window to watch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Prime Day 2026 Deal Explained

The 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently priced at Rs. 1,29,999 on Amazon. Once Prime Day offers kick in, that number falls to an effective Rs. 84,999.

Amazon hasn't broken down exactly how the discount stacks up yet, but two things are confirmed: buyers get access to nine-month no-cost EMI, so the cost can be split without interest, and there's a complimentary three-month Amazon Music subscription thrown in as well.

Why It's Still Worth Buying, Even a Year Later

It's fair to ask why a phone that's over a year old deserves this kind of attention. The answer is simple: it still performs like a flagship should. Samsung backs that claim with data too, pointing to Counterpoint Research figures showing the S25 Ultra has been the top-selling premium smartphone in the above-Rs. 90,000 segment between January 2025 and April 2026.

Power That Doesn't Slow Down

Running the show is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a chipset Samsung tuned specifically for this device. Whether you're editing 4K footage, running graphically demanding games, juggling a dozen open apps, or leaning on on-device AI tools, the 12GB of RAM paired with this processor is built to keep things smooth rather than sluggish.

A Camera System Built Around Detail

Camera performance is where the S25 Ultra continues to earn its reputation. The 200-megapixel primary sensor works alongside Samsung's AI ProVisual Engine, which handles scene optimisation and image processing to keep shots looking natural rather than over-processed. The quad rear camera setup gives shooters real flexibility too, moving between ultra-wide framing and telephoto reach depending on whether you're capturing a skyline or something much farther away.

Nightography Keeps Getting Better

For video, Samsung's Nightography Video tools remain a highlight, especially in low light. The phone supports 10-bit HDR recording, which translates into a broader color range and smoother contrast between light and dark areas. In practice, that means footage shot after dark holds up far better than it would on most competing devices.

Galaxy AI Beyond the Basics

The AI features here go well past photo editing. Audio Eraser, for instance, strips out unwanted background noise from video clips, which is genuinely useful for anyone recording voiceovers or interviews without a separate audio setup. Then there's Now Brief and Now Bar, two features designed to surface relevant information throughout the day and cut down on how much digging users have to do to find what they need.

Built to Last

Samsung paired a titanium frame with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 on the display, which isn't just a marketing checkbox. It genuinely helps the phone hold up better against scratches and drops over time, so it still feels premium well past the first few months of ownership.

Key Specifications

Software: Ships on Android 15, upgradeable to Android 16-based One UI 7

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1,400 x 3,120 resolution, adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness

Rear cameras:

200MP primary with OIS and 2x in-sensor zoom

50MP ultra-wide

50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom

10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

Front camera: 12MP, f/2.2 aperture

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, USB Type-C

Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W wired charging

Should you buy?

At an effective Rs. 84,999, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is hard to argue with. You're getting flagship-level performance, one of the more capable camera systems on the market, a deep set of Galaxy AI tools, and a build that's meant to last, all for a noticeably lower price than what early buyers paid. If an upgrade has been sitting on your to-do list, the July 4 to July 6 window looks like the best chance yet to make the move.

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