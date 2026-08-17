Vivo Y31T 5G will be launched in India soon, as the smartphone maker has listed the handset on its online store. Apart from this, the new listing also reveals everything but the price of the upcoming handset, including its key specifications and features. The Vivo Y31T 5G is confirmed to launch in India with a Snapdragon 4 series chipset. The handset will also be equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD touchscreen. Moreover, the Vivo Y31T 5G will go on sale in the country in three colourways and three RAM and storage configurations. The upcoming phone will feature a fingerprint scanner for security. It will also ship with Vivo's latest OriginOS version.

Vivo Y31T 5G Availability, Colour Options

According to the listing, the Vivo Y31T 5G will go on sale in India via the Vivo India online store. The smartphone will be offered in Crimson Red, Golden Mist, and Seashore colour options. On top of this, the Vivo Y31T 5G will be available for purchase in the country in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. However, the company has yet to confirm the exact launch date of the phone.

Vivo Y31T 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y31T 5G will launch in India as the company's new dual-SIM phone that runs on Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,608 pixels) LCD touchscreen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,250 nits peak brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz.

Moreover, the Vivo Y31T 5G will feature up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the Vivo Y31T 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel Bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone will also be equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.05 aperture.

The Vivo Y31T 5G will pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The handset will also support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors will include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It will measure 166.64×78.43×8.39mm and weigh about 219g.

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