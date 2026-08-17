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Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Could Debut First, Standard Model Tipped for December

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched on the same day last year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 14:28 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Could Debut First, Standard Model Tipped for December

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 17 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 series might feature a new 2nm Snapdragon SoC
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro could sport a secondary rear camera
  • Xiaomi has yet to confirm the launch of its new phones
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The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to launch next month as the tech firm's flagship smartphone lineup. The series is said to include the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Interestingly, the smartphone maker is now planning to delay the launch of the standard Xiaomi 18 series model, which could arrive months after the Pro models, according to a tipster. This comes as reports have surfaced online about Apple's plans to readjust its launch schedule for this year. The Cupertino company is expected to first launch the iPhone 18 Pro models, along with the iPhone Ultra, while unveiling the standard iPhone 18 early next year.

Xiaomi 18 Series Launch Schedule (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the new launch schedule of an unspecified smartphone lineup. ITHome reports that the details belong to the next-generation Xiaomi handsets. The leaker claims that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will be launched first, followed by the debut of the standard Xiaomi 18 in China in December.

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If this is true, then the tech firm could be changing its launch schedule for its flagship smartphones this year. Until this year, the company has launched the standard and Pro models on the same day every year. For reference, the Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and the Xiaomi 17 were launched in China on September 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the “17T”, Ultra, and Max models arrived in the subsequent months. However, since the company has yet to confirm these details, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the tech firm will not be launching an Ultra model this year, effectively scrapping the Xiaomi 18 Ultra plans. This suggests that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will remain the flagship smartphone from the company till the unveiling of the Xiaomi 19 lineup. Similarly, Oppo and Vivo are also reportedly planning not to launch their respective Ultra model in global markets, making Samsung's flagship phone the only Ultra handset in global markets.

Previously leaked specifications suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Pro will be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 series SoC, which could be built on a 2nm process. The handset is expected to arrive with a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It might also pack a 7,000mAh battery, while offering support for 100W wired fast charging.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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