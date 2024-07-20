Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is currently underway in India. It commenced at midnight on July 20 for Amazon Prime users and will continue through July 21. The popular e-commerce platform is presenting significant markdowns on a diverse range of products, spanning fashion items, home furnishings, large appliances and personal electronic gadgets. Tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more are being offered at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Below, we have compiled a list of the best deals on tablets you should check out before the sale ends.

Aside from the discounted rates, buyers can benefit from additional benefits like coupons and bank offers to lower the effective price of a product. Specifically, users who use ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, as well as SBI credit cards, can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount. Furthermore, using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may qualify shoppers for cashback incentives. Note that the prices listed in the deals mentioned below include some of these promotional offers.

Among some of the best deals is the one on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The 8GB + 128GB option of the Android tablet with Wi-Fi connectivity support was launched in India in July 2023 at Rs. 72,999. With the Amazon Prime Day discount alongside some additional bank offers, this model can now be bought at a lower effective price of Rs. 59,999. Even iOS tablets from Apple can be availed at discounted rates in the ongoing sale. One of the best deals is on the iPad Air 5th Gen version, which was unveiled in the country in 2022 at Rs. 68,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi+5G variant. This can now be purchased at a lowered effective price of Rs. 54,999.

Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

