Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Tablets From Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will last till July 21.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 18:37 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Tablets From Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and More

iPad Air 5th Gen (pictured) was launched in India in 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is currently underway in India. It commenced at midnight on July 20 for Amazon Prime users and will continue through July 21. The popular e-commerce platform is presenting significant markdowns on a diverse range of products, spanning fashion items, home furnishings, large appliances and personal electronic gadgets. Tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more are being offered at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Below, we have compiled a list of the best deals on tablets you should check out before the sale ends.

Aside from the discounted rates, buyers can benefit from additional benefits like coupons and bank offers to lower the effective price of a product. Specifically, users who use ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, as well as SBI credit cards, can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount. Furthermore, using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may qualify shoppers for cashback incentives. Note that the prices listed in the deals mentioned below include some of these promotional offers.

Among some of the best deals is the one on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The 8GB + 128GB option of the Android tablet with Wi-Fi connectivity support was launched in India in July 2023 at Rs. 72,999. With the Amazon Prime Day discount alongside some additional bank offers, this model can now be bought at a lower effective price of Rs. 59,999. Even iOS tablets from Apple can be availed at discounted rates in the ongoing sale. One of the best deals is on the iPad Air 5th Gen version, which was unveiled in the country in 2022 at Rs. 68,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi+5G variant. This can now be purchased at a lowered effective price of Rs. 54,999.

Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 59,999
iPad Air 5th Gen Rs. 68,900 Rs. 54,999
OnePlus Pad Rs. 39,999 Rs. 36,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Rs. 30,999 Rs. 20,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Rs. 20,999 Rs. 17,999
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen Rs. 11,499 Rs. 9,999
Realme Pad Mini Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,499
Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • Premium build quality, easy to handle
  • Solid performance
  • Polished software
  • Good battery life
  • Gets warm under load
  • Expensive official accessories
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
OnePlus Pad

  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Gadgets 360 Staff
