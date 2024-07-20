Amazon Prime Day comes once a year, with discounts on several consumer electronics products, including laptops. It also happens to be one of the best times to purchase more expensive laptops at cheaper prices, which means you get more value for money. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale on the e-commerce platform, you can pick from laptops for gaming, business, and casual use from brands such as Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, Asus, and MSI. The discounts on several laptops across these categories will remain available during the sale, which ends on July 21.

Purchasing a slightly better laptop model at a discounted price means you might be able to hold on to the same laptop for longer, thanks to better hardware specifications. Amazon is also offering discounts on laptop accessories and other peripherals as part of the ongoing sale event, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

If you're looking to buy a gaming laptop without spending more than Rs. 50,000, the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale lets you pick up laptops from Lenovo, Acer, and MSI. Laptops for regular use are also discounted, including models from Dell, Asus, and Lenovo.

While you're browsing through various offers available as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, keep in mind that some of the prices displayed are "effective prices". These are inclusive of an additional instant discount of up to 10 percent, which you can avail of via eligible bank card transactions.

You can also refer to our handpicked deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 that you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale. Make sure to add your SBI credit card or ICICI Bank debit and credit cards to your account to maximise your savings on the deals below, which include the bank discount.

