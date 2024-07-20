Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During the Sale

Amazon Prime subscribers with SBI credit cards and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards can avail of an instant discount on Prime Day transactions.

Updated: 20 July 2024 17:16 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During the Sale

HP laptops are currently discounted during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale began on July 20 at midnight
  • The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is on sale at Rs. 39,990
  • You can purchase the Asus Vivobook 14 at Rs. 29,990 during the sale
Amazon Prime Day comes once a year, with discounts on several consumer electronics products, including laptops. It also happens to be one of the best times to purchase more expensive laptops at cheaper prices, which means you get more value for money. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale on the e-commerce platform, you can pick from laptops for gaming, business, and casual use from brands such as Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, Asus, and MSI. The discounts on several laptops across these categories will remain available during the sale, which ends on July 21.

Purchasing a slightly better laptop model at a discounted price means you might be able to hold on to the same laptop for longer, thanks to better hardware specifications. Amazon is also offering discounts on laptop accessories and other peripherals as part of the ongoing sale event, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

 

If you're looking to buy a gaming laptop without spending more than Rs. 50,000, the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale lets you pick up laptops from Lenovo, Acer, and MSI. Laptops for regular use are also discounted, including models from Dell, Asus, and Lenovo. 

While you're browsing through various offers available as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, keep in mind that some of the prices displayed are "effective prices". These are inclusive of an additional instant discount of up to 10 percent, which you can avail of via eligible bank card transactions.

 

You can also refer to our handpicked deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 that you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale. Make sure to add your SBI credit card or ICICI Bank debit and credit cards to your account to maximise your savings on the deals below, which include the bank discount.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Dell 15 Intel i5-12th Gen 16GB RAM Rs. 67,457 Rs. 41,490
HP 15s Intel i5-12th Gen 16GB RAM Rs. 68,223 Rs. 45,490
Asus Vivobook 14 Intel i3-12th Gen Rs. 56,990 Rs. 29,990
Lenovo Slim 3 Intel i5-12th Gen 16GB RAM Rs. 70,090 Rs. 45,990
MSI Thin 15 Intel i5-12th Gen, RTX 2050 GPU Rs. 70,990 Rs. 44,990
Acer ALG Intel i5-12th Gen, RTX 2050 GPU Rs. 89,990 Rs. 48,470
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5, RTX 2050 GPU Rs. 77,990 Rs. 39,990
Acer Aspire Lite Intel i3-12th Gen Rs. 52,990 Rs. 25,990
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Laptop

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 1.99 kg
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) 82H801CWIN Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) 82H801CWIN Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.65 kg
Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Integrated Intel HD Graphics 620
Weight 1.30 kg
