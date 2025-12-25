With Christmas approaching and the year 2025 is almost ending, the OTT platforms are lined up with a fresh set of releases. From most anticipated thrillers like Nobody 2 to an obsessive romance like Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, this week's OTT releases have covered it all. This week's line-up consists of sequels, to volume 2, and more, coming from diverse genres like crime, thrillers, romance, horror, and drama. To ease your watch-list, we've curated the best picks to binge this weekend. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Release Date: Dec 26th, 2025

Dec 26th, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a Bollywood romance drama movie that centers around a politician named Vikramaditya (played by Harshvardhan Rane), who falls in love with a free-spirited woman named Adaa (portrayed by Sonam Bajwa). What commences as a worthy romance soon takes a turn when Vikramaditya's toxic side unravels. His love begins to turn into an obsession that further initiates the clash between ego and love, followed by insecurities. The film then explores the fine line between devotion and madness.

Revolver Rita

Release Date: Dec 26th, 2025

Dec 26th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Ajay Ghosh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan

Revolver Rita is a Tamil action-comedy film that follows a young, responsible woman who lives with her family in the city of Pondicherry. However, her life turns upside down when, accidentally, her family kills a notorious gangster in their home. What unfolds next is highly entertaining, and the chaotic events keep the viewers glued to their seats until the end. The film has been written and directed by JK Chandru.

Middle Class

Release Date: Dec 24th, 2025

Dec 24th, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi, Kali Venkat, Radha Ravi

Middle Class is a light-hearted Tamil drama film that epxlores the life of Karl Marx (Played by Munishkanth), who dreams of farmland and leads a life with his family including a talkative wife and kids. However, his life takes a turn when he come across the opportunity of buying a land. That's when the real chaos begins. He is then confronted by reality of middle-class life, financial struggles, and family drama. The film explores themes of dreams, reality, and small wins.

Andhra King Taluka

Release Date: Dec 25th, 2025

Dec 25th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra, Bhagyashri Borse, Murali Sharma

This is a Telugu drama film that centers around a devoted fan named Sagar, who praises the superstar Surya Kumar, who is on the verge of making a comeback with his 100th film. However, as his producer quits last moment, he gets short of a massive 3 crores to complete his project. The instances take a turn when Sagar, helps his idol by transferring this whopping amount, only to ease his struggles to complete the film. That's when Surya Kumar embarks on a quest to find his devoted fan. Further, the film explores Sagar's romance with his love interest.

Rajini Gaang

Release Date: Dec 24th, 2025

Dec 24th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Cast: Rajini Kishan, Dwiwika, Munishkanth

Written and directed by M. Ramesh Baarathi, Rajni Gaang is a Tamil horror-comedy film that revolves around a couple, Myna and Rajini, who elopes to get married, relying on a stolen necklace. However, later Myna gets possessed by the spirit of Ponnarasi, leading her behaviour turning into strange and aggressive. That's when, Rajini, along with his friends, learns about the secret behind the necklace, and uncovers shocking truths about the spirit of Ponnarasi. The film is a perfect mix of horror, comedy, and drama.

11:11

Release Date: Dec 23rd, 2025

Dec 23rd, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Video

Aha Video Genre: Drama, Time Travel

Drama, Time Travel Cast: Rajjeev Saluri, Varsha Vishwanath

Also known as Eleven Seconds of Magic, this is a Telugu drama film that is now streaming on the digital screens. The film revolves around a struggling filmmaker who receives a smartwatch as a gift from his girlfriend's father who is a scientist. Now, he must use it to time travel and get back to the moment where he could change his destiny. What unfolds next is packed with entertainment and is high on drama.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2

Release Date: Dec 25th, 2025

Dec 25th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Sci-Fi, Thriller Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

The gang will return for the last time in the most cinematic showdown, where they must defeat Vecna, after he has captured the twelve children to complete his global conquest. The Volume 2 will follow the Hawkins crew exposing the harsh and horrofic realities of the town's hidden horrors. Now, they must save the humanity before Vecna consumes it all.

Nobody 2

Release Date: Dec 22nd, 2025

Dec 22nd, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz

Nobody 2 is an American action thriller film, a sequel to Nobody (2021), that follows the comeback of Hutch Mansell, a former assassin who goes on an emotional trip to visit his family. However, his past surfaces once again when his son gets into a frightening clash with the local bullies, a corrupt park owner, and a crime boss. Now, he must navigate his way and use his skills to protect his family.

Goodbye June

Release Date: Dec 24th, 2025

Dec 24th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Hellen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Johnny Flynn, Kate Winslet

This is a Kate Winslet's directorial film that revolves around four adult Anders cousins who gather together, to meet their mother, June, at her hospital bedside, where is facing terminal cancer, right before the Christmas. This family drama then explores how they navigate the flaws, differences, conflicts, grief, and emotions at once, while June, before making an exit, reveals her perception. This film is highly emotional and power-packed with intense drama.

100 Nights of Hero

Release Date: Dec 23rd, 2025

Dec 23rd, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Romance, Fantasy Cast: Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galtizine, Safia Oakley-Green, Josh Cowdery

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, this period romance fantasy film revolves around a young bride, Cherry, who feels trapped and loveless with his neglectful husband in a castle. Her husband, however challenges his friend to seduce Cherry within 100 nights, and if he fails to do so, her life will be at stake. Relying on the wise maid, Cherry then embark on a journey of self-discovery, voice her thoughts, and find the love, while the maid keeps the distraction alive.

Other OTT Releases This Week