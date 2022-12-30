Technology News

Gaming in 2022 Recap: From BGMI Ban to Microsoft's $69-Billion Headache, a Look Back

On this week's Orbital podcast, we look at the biggest developments in the world of Xbox, PlayStation, and PC gaming in 2022.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 18:31 IST
Gaming in 2022 Recap: From BGMI Ban to Microsoft's $69-Billion Headache, a Look Back

Photo Credit: Activison Blizzard

Microsft has faced legal troubles in its attempt to acquire Activison — publishers of Call of Duty games

Gamers have enjoyed an eventful 2022, with the award-winning Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. It hasn't been all smooth sailing though, with the murky situation surrounding Microsoft's $69-billion attempt at acquiring Activision Blizzard. It's still far from resolved. The gaming scene in India was also hit by the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July earlier this year — which has left a deep impact on the local fledgling esports industry. 2022 was also the year when we heard a lot of (mostly useless) chatter about Web3 and blockchain gaming efforts.

On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, host Akhil Arora has a chat with industry insider and Orbital veteran Rishi Alwani and Screen Rant game guides editor Akshay Bhalla to discuss the year of 2022 in gaming.

2022 in gaming: the biggest news

Arora kicks off the discussion by asking the guests what they thought was the biggest development in gaming this year. For Bhalla, the reveal of Starfield was a major relief due to the concerns surrounding Bethesda games. (Fallout 76, anyone?) For Alwani, it was the ridiculous GTA VI leak. With over 90 clips, a leak of this magnitude hasn't been seen in gaming in a while. Alwani also touches upon how the BGMI ban in India hurt the local gaming industry and esports scene.

The biggest news though — at least in monetary terms — has been Microsoft's ongoing struggle with the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Alwani secretly hopes it takes even longer than it already has. He believes that the attempt to buy a behemoth of a studio is emblematic of Microsoft's failure in delivering first-party titles on next-generation Xbox consoles. Bhalla notes that acquiring the sheer market size of Activision has the potential to completely change the gaming landscape. After all, Call of Duty — one of the biggest FPS franchises — is associated with this deal.

Our favourite games of 2022

From there, the discussion moves into the games we loved playing this year and would be eager to return to next year as well. Bhalla picks an unexpected title — Triangle Strategy, available on Switch and PC. He was impressed not only by the game's tactical gameplay, but also by its intriguing story. Alwani opts for a three-way tie — sneaky! — between Soul Hackers 2, Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion, and Final Fantasy XIV.

The Best Games of 2022

What to expect in 2023?

In the final third of this week's Orbital episode, we dive into what we want or don't want from the realm of video gaming in 2023. Bhalla believes that Starfield is a make-or-break moment for Xbox Series S/X. On the other hand, Alwani is looking forward to a Switch Pro coming out next year. With the release of a new Zelda game on the horizon, he hopes that Switch can compete with the Steam Deck in terms of performance.

Speaking of performance, Bhalla believes it's time the next-generation consoles — PS5 and Series S/X — would stop carrying the weight of the previous generation. He expects more proper next-gen titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to be announced that will take full advantage of the current hardware. Otherwise, he fears that the current consoles might be wasted as a transitional generation.

You can listen to all of that — and more — in detail on our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

Find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Spotify.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Best of 2022, 2022 in video games, BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Esports India, Call of Duty, Nintendo Switch Pro, Starfield, Marvels Spider Man 2, Web3 games, Blockchain gaming, PS5 India, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC gaming, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A34 Renders Leak Online; Tip Four Colourways, Triple Rear Cameras
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Get a Vastly Improved Periscope Camera
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

Gaming in 2022 Recap: From BGMI Ban to Microsoft's $69-Billion Headache, a Look Back
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  2. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Get a Vastly Improved Periscope Camera
  6. Microsoft Rolls Out New Features for Excel on Web, Windows, Mac: Details
  7. Motorola ThinkPhone Promotional Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  10. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab Extreme With Dual Rear Cameras, SmartPaper Tablet Leaked Ahead of CES 2023 Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Bags Multiple Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report
  3. Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC,12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  4. NFT Projects Will Take Web3 by Storm in 2023: Indian Industry Experts
  5. Oppo Said to Be Working on New Flagship Phone With Hasselblad-Branded Rear Cameras
  6. Google Chrome to Bring the Ability to Block Suspicious HTTP Downloads: Report
  7. Google Pixel Series to Get 5G Support in Q1 2023, Company Working With Indian Carriers: Report
  8. BMW Agrees to Integrate Blockchain With Operations, Partners With BNB Chain, Coinweb
  9. Huawei Says Business Back to Normal After Overcoming Several US Restrictions
  10. Apple iPad Pro Models With 11.1-Inch and 13-Inch OLED Displays to Launch in 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.