Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Get a Vastly Improved Periscope Camera

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to launch in the global markets in 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro debuted in China in December

  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra could pack 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
  • It may outperform the camera zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S series
  • Xiaomi is yet to delve into details regarding the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC were launched in China earlier this month. The Chinese tech giant is now expected to bring the Xiaomi 13 lineup to the global markets next year. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is also believed to be a part of the global lineup. A reliable tipster has now claimed that its periscope camera's performance will "shock everyone." There is not much else known about this handset at this point, however, rumours suggest that it could come with high-speed LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

According to a post by tipster Kartikey Singh (Twitter: @That_Kartikey), the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come with a vastly improved periscope camera. He had previously claimed that Samsung had gone complacent when it comes to the camera zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S series.

Singh believes that in 2023 Samsung could be outdone by one of its competitors. However, the tipster did not delve into any specific details about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's periscope camera. We can expect this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone to offer better camera zoom performance than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which comes with 3x and 10x optical zoom capabilities.

In related news, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the alleged storage and memory configuration details of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. This smartphone could come with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Xiaomi had recently launched the Xiaomi 13 series in China, including the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. In terms of camera, the Pro model gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel floating 75mm telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Zero Book Ultra: First Look

Comment
 
 

