Samsung Galaxy A34 has leaked a couple of times this year. Now, alleged renders of the yet-to-be-announced handset have surfaced online, offering us the first look and suggesting the shades that it could be offered in once it goes official. The renders show the handset in graphite, lime, violet, and silver colour options and suggest a triple camera setup at the back. The Galaxy A34 is said to feature the Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood. It is likely to arrive as a successor to Samsung Galaxy A33 that debuted in India in March.

A report by TheTechOutlook has leaked the alleged images of Samsung Galaxy A34. The leaked renders show the handset in graphite, lime, silver, and violet colour options. It seems to have a waterdrop-style cutout on the display to house the selfie sensor. Three camera sensors arranged in ring-shaped camera modules are seen placed at the upper left corner at the back in a linear vertical manner along with an LED flash. The renders show volume buttons and a power button at the left spine. Further, there is a Samsung logo at the bottom area of the rear panel.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A34 had appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database, suggesting an imminent launch. As per the recent leak, the handset will run on Android 13 and will be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with Mali G71 MP2 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It is said to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy A34 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setup could also comprise an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. It is expected to offer 15W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is likely to succeed the Galaxy A33, which was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 28,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM. A quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging are the other key specifications of the handset.

