Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Review: A Solid Choice for Your Car

Dashcams are becoming a popular or must-have car accessory for Indian drivers. They come in handy in unpredictable traffic situations, especially in an era where road accidents and, in some cases, road rage have increased exponentially. These devices are attached to the front windshield or car dashboard and offer an extra security measure for your daily commute by capturing the road ahead. However, it's also a reality that the market is flooded with thousands of dash cameras today, and it is essential to choose one that provides quality visual proof in case of accidents, wrongful traffic challans, insurance claims, or legal proceedings. Qubo, part of the Hero brand, is a company that has been around in this space for years and has been actively releasing dash cameras with advanced features.

The Qubo DashCam Pro 3K is a recent example; we have the latest model, which features a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor. The model launched comes with both the front and rear cameras; however, Qubo sent us the model with only the front camera. So, here's why I think the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is a smart investment for your car.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Price in India and Availability

The Qubo DashCam Pro 3K, featuring a Sony Starvis 2 sensor, has been launched at Rs. 10,990 - if you want a front camera setup (minus the rear camera). If you also want a rear camera setup, then you will have to shell out Rs. 12,990. It is available through various channels. Consumers can purchase the latest dashcam via Qubo's website, Amazon, and offline retailers across India.

It features a 5-megapixel Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Specifications

Weight - 130 grams

Connectivity - Wi-Fi (2.4GHz)

GPS and G-sensor - Yes

Battery - Built-in Supercapacitor (6V, 3.5F)

Power Supply - Car Cigarette Lighter Socket

Power Input - 5V, 2A

Power Port Type - Type C

Camera - 5-megapixel with 2592x1944 pixels resolution

Field of View - 140 degrees

Display Type - LCD IPS (3.2-inch)

Mounting Type - Double-Side Adhesive

Companion App - Qubo

Recording Features - Loop recording, Emergency event recording lock, recording on demand, and continuous recording

SD Card - Up to 1TB support

In the box - Dashcam, Power Cable, Double Sided Adhesive Tape, Pry Tool, Car Charger, and Warranty Card

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Design: Set-up and app support

In the dash camera segment, there are only a few companies that offer proper installation services, and Qubo is among them. You can opt in for installation via the company's authorised partners post purchase, or you can install the dash camera yourself. The company charges between Rs. 750 and Rs. 1,200, depending on the product, which is a safer bet than getting the installation from unauthorised places.

The dash camera is easy to install

The Qubo app is a one-stop solution for most company products, and the Dashcam Pro 3K is also supported. The UI is simple, and once you've completed the setup, you can access live footage from the dash camera on your app, as well as view all recorded events, photos, and more. In the app, users have multiple recording options, including Loop Recording, Emergency Event Recording Lock, Continuous Recording, and Recording on Demand. There's only one small, tricky part here, which requires you to be in close proximity to your dash camera device to access all content—a standard feature for all dash cameras—on your smartphone.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Design: Feels premium

The good thing about a dash camera is that appearance doesn't matter as long as the device performs its intended function. Once installed correctly behind the rear-view mirror, you may not need to check it daily. Fortunately, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is a high-quality dash camera that is compatible with all types of windshields. Before installing it on my car, I tried placing it in cars like the Creta, Thar, New Swift, and a few more using double tape (not from the retail box) for testing purposes. The ergonomic design enabled the Pro 3K to fit seamlessly into any windshield design, providing an unobstructed view of the road. It comes with a built-in mic and GPS - a good addition by Qubo. However, in cars, a dash camera hidden behind the rear-view mirror is a preferred option, as it is less intrusive for the driver.

It features GPS, Wi-Fi, Qubo app support, and comes with up to a 1TB SD card for storage support

Another positive thing about the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is that the camera module can be adjusted at any angle without disturbing the mount. This means that even after installation, you can adjust the wide 140-degree field of view as per your preference. At 130 grams, the device is slightly on the heavier side but easily attaches to the car windshield using double-sided adhesive tape. The one shipped by Qubo is of poor quality, and I had to purchase one separately and re-mount the dash camera on my windshield.

The 3.2-inch LCD IPS display is useful if your app takes some time to connect to the Qubo app. The dash camera features four dedicated navigation buttons located on the bottom side, allowing for easy access once installed. You also get a power and reset button. The dash camera supports up to a 1TB SD card. Although the retail box of the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K doesn't ship with a parking hardwire kit, it can be purchased separately. The retail box also ships with a long USB-C to USB-A cable and a car charger for plugging the dash cam into the car's 12-volt socket. Unfortunately, the car charger doesn't offer an additional USB-A or USB-C port for plugging your smartphone into charge.

The retail box comes with double-sided adhesive tape, which you can use to mount it on your car windshield or dashboard

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Performance: Guarantees quality

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K, once installed in the car and connected to the companion app, is a plug-and-play device. The moment you start your vehicle, the Dashcam Pro 3K takes about 10 seconds to boot up and start recording. The good part is that there's an LED indicator that shows a green light when the dash camera is working fine and recording the road ahead. The 140-degree field of view and the absence of a need for a polarising filter are a big relief.

Qubo claims that Dashcam Pro 3K is their most advanced dash camera yet, and it shows in everyday performance. The real star behind the smooth operation is a Sony Starvis 2 IMX675 sensor that surpasses most dash cameras on the market in terms of clarity, reduced glare, and sharpness. Unlike affordable dash cameras that struggle in harsh light or low-light situations to capture vehicle licence plates, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K excels. During the entire review period, I didn't encounter a situation where I couldn't notice details, such as road markings, traffic lights, or the number plate of the car moving ahead of me.

The Qubo app is available across Google Play and App Store

While the daylight footage is excellent, the same can be said for low-light footage, which also comes out equally well, and the footage has superior contrast regardless of the lighting conditions. The 5-megapixel camera can record footage in 2592x1944 (3K) pixels video resolution, which is excellent.

The built-in supercapacitor ensures the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K functions reliably in extreme temperatures, ranging from -20 to 85 degrees Celsius. In peak summer, the temperature inside the car, while parked under direct sunlight, sometimes exceeds normal temperatures, but the Dashcam Pro 3K held up well. As a standard, many good-quality dash cameras use a durable supercapacitor instead of a standard Lithium-ion battery.

It features a 3.2-inch LCD IPS display

I wish Qubo had also added voice controls to the Dashcam Pro 3K, which could have been another way to access various controls on the dash camera, rather than relying completely on the companion app. The device offers multiple recording options, including Loop recording, where, in case the SD card runs out of space, it automatically starts overwriting the old footage and continues saving the latest recordings. The app also features a Clip and Snap function, allowing you to take a screenshot from the footage. Additionally, there is an Emergency recording, which automatically saves footage if the device detects a jolt or sudden braking, ensuring it is not overwritten. This comes as a handy feature in case you want to check an old incident on the road. The built-in mic quality is fine, but not extraordinary enough to write home about. The recorded footage automatically overlays crucial details like date and time, car speed, and GPS coordinates. We are in 2025, and we still don't see many AI features rolled out in this space, which is disappointing. I hope companies like Qubo take notice and may bring some useful AI functionalities to their future product line.

The nighttime footage is clear enough, and you can easily see the number plates of cars driving ahead of you

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Verdict

The Qubo DashCam Pro 3K, featuring a Sony Starvis 2 sensor, is an excellent package for those who want high-quality video footage, along with GPS coordinates and a screen, if desired. You can buy just the front camera model for Rs. 10,990, which supports dual-channel recording. Additionally, you can add the rear module, bringing the cost under Rs. 13,000.

What does it offer at this price? Well, it offers peace of mind on the road. With increasing traffic and a rise in road rage incidents, a dash camera is an essential device to have in your car at all times. The high-quality video recording provided by the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K allows you to notice the smallest details in the footage, which can help save you from incorrect challans and expedite insurance claims. However, I still believe that the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is slightly priced on the higher side, and a few thousand less, and it would have been the best dash camera you can get under Rs. 10,000.

For alternatives, consider cheaper dash camera options from Qubo, along with 70mai and Nexdigitron.

Ratings

Design - 9/10

- 9/10 Performance - 9/10

- 9/10 Value for Money - 8/10

- 8/10 Overall - 9/10

Pros

Excellent video quality

The Qubo app has an easy interface and acts as a great companion

Installation is easy

The adjustable camera module is a USP

Cons

Double-tape quality in the retail box could have been better

Seems slightly overpriced