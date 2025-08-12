Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover spotted a coral-shaped rock in Gale Crater, formed by ancient water and wind erosion. The find adds to evidence that Mars once had a wetter climate capable of supporting microbial life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2025 23:06 IST
NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars

Photo Credit: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Curiosity rover spots coral-like rock on Mars, offering new clues about the planet’s

Highlights
  • Coral-like rock hints at ancient water on Mars
  • Formed by minerals, wind, and erosion over billions of years
  • Strengthens evidence of past Martian habitability
Advertisement

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover used the Remote Micro Imager, part of its ChemCam instrument, to view a small, light-colored, wind-eroded rock, shaped like a piece of coral on July 24, 2025, the 4,609th Martian day, or sol, of the mission in Gale Crater. Curiosity has found many rocks like this one, which were formed by ancient water combined with billions of years of sandblasting by the wind. The approximately 1-inch-wide (2.5 centimeters) rock with its intricate branches. indicates that Mars once had a watery environment and could have supported life.

Geological Background

According to NASA, Curiosity has found many features like this that formed “billions of years ago when liquid water still existed on Mars” On early Mars, liquid water carried minerals into tiny fractures in rocks; when the water evaporated, it left behind mineral veins. Later, fast winds laden with sand eroded the surrounding rock, leaving behind intricate, branch-like concretions. This process – common on Earth in arid deserts – can create shapes that mimic biological forms, but are purely mineralogical. Thus, researchers stress the rock's appearance is pseudofossil like: it looks like coral by chance, but is a geological artifact of past water activity. The find reinforces evidence of early Mars being wetter and possibilities of having microbial life.

Curiosity mission

Curiosity landed on Mars in 2012, touching down in the Gale Crater — a meteor impact crater on the boundary between the Red Planet's cratered southern highlands and its smooth northern plains. The rover's mission, led by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, is to scan the Martian surface for any signs that it was habitable at any point in the distant past.The discovery was made on July 24, 2025 (Sol 4609 of the mission) by Curiosity's ChemCam remote micro-imager and the image was released by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in early August.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Curiosity Rover, Mars Exploration, Coral-Shaped Rock, Ancient Water
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Twisted Jet Confirms Most Extreme Binary Black Hole System in the Universe
Robot Drummer: Humanoid Robot Learns to Play Drums with Human-Like Precision

Related Stories

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  2. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  4. Vivo V60 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  7. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  8. Raphael Domjan Soars to 8,224 Meters in SolarStratos
#Latest Stories
  1. Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey
  2. Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight
  3. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
  4. Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
  5. Robot 'Wavy Dave' Fools Crabs, Gets Attacked in Mating Claw Contest
  6. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
  7. Oh Enthan Baby Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  8. Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller
  9. Loventure Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About India’s Bold New Romance Reality Show
  10. Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3 and ULTMIC1 Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »