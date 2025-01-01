Recyclable Stretchable Plastic Developed with 3D Printing for Multiple Uses

A new material with stretchable, flexible, and recyclable properties has been created by researchers using a 3D printing technique. It is said that the material, made from thermoplastic elastomers, allows objects to possess customisable stiffness and flexibility. The technique combines cost-effectiveness with scalability, making it suitable for industrial use. These advancements are expected to pave the way for practical applications in various sectors, including soft robotics, medical devices, prosthetics and wearable electronics, according to reports.

Nanoscale Structure Enables Customisation

According to a study published in Advanced Functional Materials, the research team developed the material using block copolymers, a type of polymer that forms stiff cylindrical nanostructures. These structures, measuring 5-7 nanometers in thickness, were aligned through controlled 3D printing techniques to create materials that are stiff in one direction but stretchy in others. The researchers claimed that this alignment enabled designers to customise the material's properties in different sections of the same object, providing tailored solutions for advanced applications.

Role of Thermal Annealing

Emily Davidson, an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at Princeton University, explained to SciTech Daily that thermal annealing played a significant role in the material's development. Thermal annealing, involving controlled heating and cooling, reportedly improved the nanostructure order within the material and allowed self-healing properties. Reports stated that damaged material could be repaired through annealing, restoring it to its original state without losing its characteristics.

Cost Efficiency and Additional Functionalities

It was highlighted that the thermoplastic elastomers used in the study cost approximately one cent per gram, contrasting with other similar materials priced at 2.50 dollars per gram. Researchers reportedly incorporated functional additives without affecting the material's mechanical properties. For instance, an organic molecule capable of emitting a red glow under ultraviolet light was successfully added. This advancement underscores the material's potential in manufacturing intricate and multi-functional objects.

Reportedly, the team, including lead author Alice Fergerson and contributors Shawn M. Maguire and Emily C. Ostermann, aims to explore new designs for applications in biomedical devices and wearable electronics.