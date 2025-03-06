A 125-million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown scorpion species has been unearthed in northeastern China. The discovery, which marks the first terrestrial scorpion fossil from the Mesozoic era found in the country, has provided insights into the early evolution of these arachnids. Measuring approximately 10 centimetres in length, the scorpion is considered significantly larger than other known species from the same period. Its presence suggests that it played a crucial role in the food chain of the Early Cretaceous ecosystem, preying on small vertebrates and invertebrates.

Details of the Study

According to the study published in Science Bulletin on January 24, the fossil was discovered in the Yixian Formation, a site known for its rich collection of Early Cretaceous fossils. Researchers have named the species Jeholia longchengi, referencing the Jehol Biota, an ecosystem that thrived between 133 and 120 million years ago. The second part of the name pays homage to the Longcheng district of Chaoyang, where the fossil is currently housed.

Key Features of Jeholia longchengi

The scorpion exhibited a pentagonal body shape, rounded spiracles for respiration, elongated legs, and slender pincers without spurs. These characteristics align with certain modern-day Asian scorpion families, though distinct differences were noted. As per Diying Huang, a researcher at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology, the size of J. longchengi makes it unique among Mesozoic-era scorpions, most of which were considerably smaller. In an email to Live Science, he stated that this species is significantly larger than previously found scorpions from that era.

Role in the Ancient Ecosystem

Fossil records from the Jehol Biota indicate a diverse ecosystem with dinosaurs, mammals, birds, and insects. The presence of J. longchengi suggests that it likely preyed on smaller creatures, including spiders, insects, amphibians, and possibly small lizards or mammals. While the scorpion's mouthparts were not preserved, making definitive dietary analysis challenging, its size and structure indicate a predatory role. Speaking to Xinhua, Huang noted that if the species existed today, it could serve as a natural predator to various small animals, including young vertebrates.

Rarity of Terrestrial Scorpion Fossils

The discovery is significant due to the rarity of fossilised terrestrial scorpions, as they typically reside under rocks and decaying vegetation, limiting their chances of fossilisation. Most known Mesozoic scorpion fossils have been found encased in amber, making this a rare instance of a well-preserved specimen in sedimentary rock.

The fossil is currently housed at the Fossil Valley Museum in Chaoyang, China, where further studies may provide additional insights into its ecological significance.